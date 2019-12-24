A Christmas Story, Black Santa and Hot Cocoa: Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions

The holidays are full swing, which means it's time to break out the winter-wear, festive films and enough tasty treats to keep you warm as the temperature drops.

TooFab caught up with the stars of Lifetime's gigantic holiday movie slate -- including Hilarie Burton, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Ashanti, Kim Fields and Sarah Drew -- who all revealed their annual traditions for the season.

For Burton, she said her family makes it a point to visit Macy's every year and see Santa.

"It started off as one of those things, 'Do you want to go do this? I think the line's really long,'" she revealed. "And they somehow have figured out how to make all these avenues that make everything expedited. If you're gonna go see Santa, the Santa at Macy's is the gentleman you are after."

For Pulliam, however, the local department store Santa just won't cut it. The former "Cosby Show" star said she hires a Black Santa for her holiday brunch every year, believing representation is important for her and her friends' kids.

"He has the beard, the whole thing, he's amazing," she explained. "So sometimes it's harder to go to the mall or go somewhere that has a Santa that looks like you. I have him come to the house and we take pictures and have a good time."

For Moon-Frye it's all about the food, while Fields makes a mean hot chocolate. Just don't try and ask for her recipe -- as she exclaimed, "If I tell you, I got to kill you!" Ashanti, meanwhile, enjoys watching the classic "Christmas Story" -- which is almost always airing all day long somewhere Christmas Day -- and Drew celebrates by literally creating new holiday carols.

