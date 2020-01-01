Jazz Jennings is proud of her "battle wounds."

The 19-year-old reality TV star and LGBTQ activist stepped into a swimsuit and shared photos of her gender confirmation surgery scars for the first time since her June 2018 operation.

"These are my scars on full display in #2019," she captioned the pictures. "I'm proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition❤️#decadechallenge"

Trans "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Peppermint commented, writing, "Work beauty! Body!" -- while Billie Lee of "Vanderpump Rules" added, "So strong! So beautiful! #goddess." Isis King also wrote, "Beauty."

Looking back at the past decade in another post, she also opened up about the complications she experienced when she had her surgery.

"It was a tough journey, but experiences like that one only make us stronger in the end," she captioned a video. "Though it can be hard at times, a positive mindset and the support of those around you can help you conquer any challenge. Thank you to all my fans who have supported me throughout the years! Love you all, this video is for you!💕#decadechallenge."

Back in March, "I Am Jazz" chronicled Jennings' first trip to the beach since her surgery.

"Look, I have vagιna," she said on the show. "It's so nice to be able to go to the beach and not have to keep my shorts on when I go swimming. It's just me and a flat surface."

Finally able to wear a bathing suit! #IAmJazz pic.twitter.com/2aMwgtUVA5 — TLC Network (@TLC) March 13, 2019

Jennings was accepted into Harvard University earlier this year, but deferred entrance.

"It wasn't an easy decision but it is the right one for me. These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself," she explained in October. "I am so grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard in making this decision and look forward to focusing on some self-care and getting prepared to start this exciting next chapter in my life."