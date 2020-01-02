Busy Philipps started off the New Year by opening up about one of her biggest hardships of 2019: the cancelation of her short-lived E! talk show, "Busy Tonight."

On Wednesday, the actress shared a series of "#almostgrams," which she explained were posts that didn't make it to her feed in 2019. In the fourth and "final round," Philipps recalled in detail the moment she learned her late-night show had been axed last April and how her 11-year-old daughter, Birdie, reacted to the news by sending a scathing letter to E!.

In the letter -- which Philipps posted and said she found "right before the show was finished" -- Birdie bashed the network over the decision.

"You are the worst tv network EVER why! Well 1. You got ride of my moms show. 2 you mad alot of people lose there jobs 3. You suck," she wrote.

"Well anyways my mom does work much harder than you so you don't diserve her," Birdie added. "She will find another place to do her show when it becomes popular she will shove it up your ass. Sincerely Birdie."

Philipps ripped E! as well in the post, explaining why the cancelation "blindsided" her.

"On APRIL 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to shoot commercials over the weekend for Michael's," she began in caption. "When my plane took off, the song that came on shuffle was my favorite Deerhunter song He Would Have Laughed. I felt like it was a good sign. When I landed, my manager texted me to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively cancelled."

"I was blindsided, especially since the last text I had from the head of E (who's now gone🤷‍♀️) was about marketing for busy tonight that he was excited to tell me about," she continued. "Anyway. I did what anyone would do. I sat in the lobby of the hotel in Dallas and ordered three tequilas and called Marc, Caissie, Eric, Tina, Caissie again and I cried."

"I waited for a call or email from someone at E, which never came so I sent a text to the head of the network that truly makes me lol to this day(slide 3)," she continued. Philipps even shard a screenshot from her alleged conversation with the E! executive, who said they were "available to talk" when she was ready. "Nah dude. You're bad at your job. Do better," Philipps said in response, according to the photo.

"Then I took some selfies(first 2 pics)," Philipps said of the crying pics and then added, "got a text from Marc reminding me about the Deerhunter song(slide 4), made a music video in my hotel room to it(which I posted to my stories at the time), then I went and got a tattoo on my ankle; the illustration from my book from the chapter where I got super f--ked over by some dudes in this business(slide 5), THEN before I went to bed, I saw it was a new moon and what that moon meant(slide6). And. Anyway. It all started to become clear and I knew things were going to be better than fine."

"Because here's the thing," she concluded. "The moon was right, the song WAS a good sign, my girl knows something about her mom- I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to f--k you over so f--k em and figure out something else. Which is exactly what Caissie and I have been doing. And next year; in 2020 we will finally be able to share it. 😍 So Happy New Year everyone!!Goodnight you guys! I love you SO much!!

