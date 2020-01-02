Gene Simmons wants to rock and roll all night -- and eat his cereal any way he wants to.

The "Kiss" singer, 70, became the top Twitter trend on Thursday morning after he shared photos of a bowl of cereal ... with ice cubes in it. The Internet didn't hesitate to hilariously rip Simmons over his bizarre breakfast etiquette.

"Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?" Simmons wrote alongside the photos, which he shared Wednesday night. The rocker's late-night snack included a creative mix of Frosted Mini-Wheats and Oreo O's, in addition to milk and the ice cubes.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

As Simmons' post turned Twitter into a frenzy, one of the burns came from his own son, Nick, 30. "30 years," he tweeted. "30 years watching him do this. This is my life."

As his name kept climbing the trend list, some fans were scared the rock icon had died -- while others couldn't hide their disgust when they realized why he was actually making news. Some expressed that Simmons' odd cereal combo shouldn't be surprising to anyone.

"I actually got scared that Gene Simmons died but he literally just puts ice cubes in his cereal. MY MAN," a person tweeted, while another added, "Gene Simmons trending over Kpop gives me a little hope for humanity, even if this is the reason why."

"Whoever thinks it's odd that Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal is forgetting that he use to breathe fire at his concerts," another pointed out.

An actor and comedian, Alec Mapa, said that Simmons once gave me a 100 percent tip when he was a waiter and before he got his big break. "So anything you do is fine by me," wrote Mapa.

Check out the reactions below.

30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life. — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 2, 2020

Gene Simmons is 70 years old but shitposts better than any terminally online youth. https://t.co/IhtyXPaSKh — L u c a s ☭👨‍⚕️ (@MakeHealthyFree) January 2, 2020

I actually got scared that Gene Simmons died but he literally just puts ice cubes in his cereal



MY MAN pic.twitter.com/EjyF85J4wW — Lovelies (@Pannacottacream) January 2, 2020

Everyone focused on the ice instead of the revolutionary breakfast innovation that is combining Frosted Mini Wheats with Oreo O’s — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 2, 2020

Gene Simmons trending over Kpop gives me a little hope for humanity, even if this is the reason why. https://t.co/LZ7mHAiDUO — astrum 💫 (@axtrxm) January 2, 2020

Understandable when you breath fire — gappvembe (@gappvembe) January 2, 2020

Whoever thinks it's odd that Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal is forgetting that he use to breathe fire at his concerts. pic.twitter.com/xtJhjknMsF — Dave Dunford 🧢 (@dunford_dave) January 2, 2020

You once left me a 100% tip when I was a server @calpizzakitchen so anything you do is fine by me. https://t.co/PkrYPhpFbk — Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) January 2, 2020

