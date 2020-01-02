Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Here's Why Gene Simmons And His Cereal Are Trending on Twitter
"Whoever thinks it's odd that Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal is forgetting that he use to breathe fire at his concerts," a fan pointed out.

Gene Simmons wants to rock and roll all night -- and eat his cereal any way he wants to.

The "Kiss" singer, 70, became the top Twitter trend on Thursday morning after he shared photos of a bowl of cereal ... with ice cubes in it. The Internet didn't hesitate to hilariously rip Simmons over his bizarre breakfast etiquette.

"Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?" Simmons wrote alongside the photos, which he shared Wednesday night. The rocker's late-night snack included a creative mix of Frosted Mini-Wheats and Oreo O's, in addition to milk and the ice cubes.

As Simmons' post turned Twitter into a frenzy, one of the burns came from his own son, Nick, 30. "30 years," he tweeted. "30 years watching him do this. This is my life."

As his name kept climbing the trend list, some fans were scared the rock icon had died -- while others couldn't hide their disgust when they realized why he was actually making news. Some expressed that Simmons' odd cereal combo shouldn't be surprising to anyone.

"I actually got scared that Gene Simmons died but he literally just puts ice cubes in his cereal. MY MAN," a person tweeted, while another added, "Gene Simmons trending over Kpop gives me a little hope for humanity, even if this is the reason why."

"Whoever thinks it's odd that Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal is forgetting that he use to breathe fire at his concerts," another pointed out.

An actor and comedian, Alec Mapa, said that Simmons once gave me a 100 percent tip when he was a waiter and before he got his big break. "So anything you do is fine by me," wrote Mapa.

Check out the reactions below.

#GeneSimmons
