Patricia Arquette used her platform at Sunday night's Golden Globes to make a statement about two very topical affairs: President Donald Trump's threats on Iran and the massive wildfires taking over Australia.

After Jason Momoa and step-daughter Zoe Kravitz presented her with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in "The Act," the 51-year-old actress took the stage.

"I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this, but also, I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we're not gonna look back on this night in the history books," she began. "We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America; a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites; young people risking their lives, traveling across the world; people not knowing if bombs are gonna drop on their kids' heads; and the continent of Australia on fire."

"So while I love my kids so much," she added, "I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020. Thank you."

On Saturday, Trump announced via Twitter that he had targeted 52 sites in Iran and was ready to hit them "very fast and very hard" if the country were to follow through on its plan to seek revenge for the recent killing of its top military general, Qassam Soleimani.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters," POTUS wrote in a three-part tweet. "[Soleimani] was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years."

"Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD," he added. "The USA wants no more threats!"

Meanwhile, Australia is being ravaged by the worst wildfires the country has seen in decades. The blaze began in July 2019.

So far, more than 5.9 million hectares (14.7 million acres) have been burned across the country's six states, but New South Wales has been hit the hardest. A total of 24 people have died, including several volunteer firefighters, almost half a billion animals have perished. More than 1,300 homes have been destroyed.

The smoke was so bad in Sydney earlier in December that air quality measured 11 times the "hazardous" level.

