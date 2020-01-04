The bushfires currently burning in Australia are the worst in the country's history and celebrities are doing what they can to help.

The fires, which have been active since October, are located in four of the country's six states. According to USA Today, they have claimed the lives of 19 people, have left dozens reported missing and have killed an estimated half-billion animals. 12 million acres of land and 1,400 homes have also been destroyed.

With more than hundreds of fires still raging, the record-breaking season is said to get worse. And stars have taken action by raising awareness on social media.

Singer P!nk announced on Friday that she would be donating half a million dollars to the fire services in Australia. "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she captioned a list of how to ways to donate. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️"

Australian native Iggy Azalea posted a selfie with an adorable koala, who she visited in the hospital, and urged her fans to donate. According to the Independent, 480 million animals have been killed in the bushfires -- 8,000 of them being koalas.

"Got to visit this cutie yesterday, as well as so many animals injured & rehabilitated at @currumbinwildlifehospital Thankyou guys for letting me hangout!!!" the rapper captioned the post. "did you know over 30% of the Koalas natural habitat in NSW has been destroyed by the bushfires Australia is currently battling? The saddest part is, that's not even the biggest threat to their survival. Please donate if you can guys, anything helps. Link in my stories. 🧡"

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who often posts about climate change, has been sharing Instagrams about the wildfires since November. On Saturday, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and co-chair of Earth Alliance reposted a photo shared by 17-year-old climate change activist, Greta Thunberg.

Celeste Barber, an actress and comedian from Australia, shared a terrifying photo from inside her mother-in-law's house, where the windows showed a bright orange sky outside.

"This is my mother in laws house," she wrote. "It's terrifying. They are scared. They need your help. International donations can be made via the link in my bio." Through the link, which sends you to a Facebook fund, Barber has raised over 12 million for the Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund.

Meanwhile, many stars and politicians alike have called out Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is an open skeptic of climate change.

"KUWTK" star Kendall Jenner reshared Bernie Sanders' tweet: "I say to those who are delaying action on climate change: Look at the blood-red sky and unbreathable air in Australia because of raging forest fires" and added broken heart emojis. Also on Friday, Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "Climate change is real 💔🌎"

"Our futures are all connected. That is why we must bring the world together and enact a Green New Deal," actress Bette Midler wrote. "Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, 'This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy.' What an idiot. What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you f--kwit!!"

See more reactions to the wildfires, below.

There are many ways to help those suffering from the Australia bushfires. Click the links below to donate to firefighters and local fire services.

To help with relief efforts, you can donate to the Salvation Army here, Red Cross here, or St. Vincent Society here.

If you want to help koalas and other native animals in danger, you can donate to the RSPCA here and the World Wildlife Fund here.

