Tom Hanks proved once again he is America's Sweetheart at the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After being introduced by Charlize Theron with a montage of his storied acting career, Tom took to the stage to accept the Cecil B. deMille Award in front of the star-studded crowd at the Beverly Hilton hotel, where he became overcome with emotion during his speech.

"A man is --" began the actor, 63, choking up with tears before quickly apologizing. "A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that," he continued as he motioned to his wife, Rita Wilson, and his children Colin, Truman, Chet and Elizabeth.

"A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who had put up with me being away months and months and months at a time," he gushed.

"Of course otherwise, I wouldn't be standing here if they didn't have to put up with that. So I can't tell you how much your love means to me."

The attendees applauded uproariously as he added, "So that's the wife and kids."

In true Tom style, he began his speech with a self-deprecating quip by pointed out his acting montage included a clip from his guest stint on the campy 1970s TV show "The Love Boat."

He then waxed on about how he has been blessed to work with some of the acting greats, including Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Antonio Banderas, Meg Ryan, and Julia Roberts.

Tom was married to actress Samantha Lewes from 1978 to 1987, welcoming Colin in 1977 and Elizabeth in 1982. Samantha passed away in 2002.

The "Philadelphia" actor married Rita in 1988. They share sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24.

Watch Tom share his heartfelt speech above!

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live on NBC from Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.

