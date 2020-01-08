How Fans Are Reacting to Harry and Meghan's Peace Out on Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the world on Wednesday by announcing they plan to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family."

In an unprecedented move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who married in 2018 and welcomed son Archie in May 2019 -- will be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America to "work to become financially independent," according to their Instagram post.

And Twitter blew up with cheers, jeers and everything in between as celebrities, fans and followers took to social media to voice their opinions on the latest news to shake up the British monarchy, which has been cheekily dubbed #Megxit.

Many of Meghan's more conservative detractors wildly claimed she had an insidious grand scheme all this time to take her husband away from his family, while others praised the move a progressive one, as some see the idea of a monarchy as simply outdated.

Piers Morgan -- an infamous detractor of the former actress -- posted, "People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case."

Conservative pundit Candace Owens followed in Morgan's footsteps, with a bit more biting response, as she wrote, "Three months ago I publicly stated that Meghan’s obvious play was to convince Prince Harry to quit his role and to instead step into the A-list Hollywood life that she’s always wanted. Meghan never wanted to be royal. She has always wanted fame. Mission accomplished."

But controversial British media personality Katie Hopkins really went for the jugular by sharing, "After Brexit -- #Megxit. Meghan stole Prince Harry. He is but a shadow of the 'top lad with his nob out' we used to know and love. Evil wench."

Ouch.

The young couple, however, had their fair share of supporters, who recognized the hardships that have plagued Harry and Meghan since the beginning, including racist rhetoric and continuous public scrutiny.

"Since Meghan & Harry began dating, media interest & online trolls have been relentless, sexist, racist and nasty. Meghan has been vilified. Her son Archie was compared to a chimp, her family relationships were picked apart. The fact the two are stepping back shouldn't shock you," wrote one fan.

Another added, "I dont understand why people are getting so upset about #Megxit after slagging her off for so long. I don't bloody blame them for telling everyone to sod off. #MeghanAndHarry."

A majority of Team Harry & Meghan had fun with the news as one follower wrote, "Oh so we are at THAT part of the Hallmark movie. cool," with another fan noting their recent holiday without the Royal family in Vancouver by posting, "One Christmas in Canada with legal weed and look what happens!"

