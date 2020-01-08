Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Watch Khloe Kardashian and True Hilariously Try to Cartwheel Under Penelope's Tutelage
The best (and cutest) moment in the video came when it was True's turn to give a cartwheel a shot.

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson are learning a new skill.

On Wednesday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted an adorable video to Instagram where her niece, Penelope Disick, showed Khloe, True and even momager, Kris Jenner, how to do master a cartwheel.

"P says we are all a work in progress," Khloe captioned the post. "she's VERY patiently teaching us."

In the clip, Penelope first showed her family members how it's done. "Go ahead. You do yours first," Khloe said to her. After Penelope, Kourtney and Scott Disick's 7-year-old daughter, completed a perfect cartwheel, it was Khloe's turn.

The Good American founder barely got her feet off the ground in her attempt, yet still received applause from mom Kris. However, the momager's cartwheel wasn't much better.

The best (and cutest) moment in the video came when it was True's turn to give a cartwheel a shot. The 1-year-old, who Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson, didn't really attempt to do the cartwheel at all and simply ran to her mom with a big smile on her face.

At the end of the video, Penelope yet again showed the group how to cartwheel. But it was True who took it all home! The tiny tot walked over to her mom's phone, grabbed it and turned the camera to face herself.

Watch the adorable clip, above.

