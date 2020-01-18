Bar Refaeli Welcomes Third Child with Adi Ezra: 'Life is Beautiful'

Congratulations are in order for Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra!

The supermodel took to Instagram to announce a new edition to their family on Saturday, revealing the happy couple welcomed a sibling for their daughters Elle, two, and Liv, three.

"This is what real GLAM looks like," the 34-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling while wearing a hospital gown in a maternity ward. "3rd baby in 3.5 years. 🐣🐣🐣 #FamilyIsEverything Life is beautiful ♥️"

The Israeli beauty has yet to share details on the baby's sex or name.

Bar first announced her pregnancy in an adorable video posted to her friend Assi Azar's Instagram on June 20. After she told the TV host she was expecting, he quipped, "Wasn't she just pregnant a second ago? I'm so happy for her -- if it's true. She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?"

And there could be more precious tykes on the way, as Bar recently expressed her desire for a larger brood.

"I think this will be a decade of family -- I come from a family of four children. A lot of mums could read this and think, 'Yeah, try having one first.' Hopefully I'll have a big family, but I'll take it one by one," she told Hello! magazine.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition veteran -- who dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2009 -- tied the knot with businessman Ezra, 44, in September 2015 in Haifia, Israel at the Carmel Forest Spa Resort.

She was previously married to Arik Weinstein.

