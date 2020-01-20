The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards were a night full of memorable moments.

Sunday night's ceremony, where actors honor actors in both television and film, had everyone talking — and for once, it wasn't over controversy.

From Joaquin Phoenix's touching speech to a buzzworthy reunion between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, here are the top five highlights from the 2020 SAG Awards.

"Parasite" Makes History

The South Korean thriller made history Sunday night when it became the first foreign language film to win best cast in a motion picture. "Parasite," directed by Bong Joon Ho, has become a box office phenomenon, raking in nearly $140 million worldwide. The movie follows Kim Ki-taek and his impoverished family in Korea as they integrate themselves with the wealthy Park family. After a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families, the Kims find themselves entangled in an unexpected incident.

"Parasite" boasts a near-perfect 99 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, with a 93 percent audience rating. Along with their history-making SAG win, the film won Best Foreign Language Film at the Globes and many other awards this season. And they could be on their way to more as "Parasite" is up for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film.

Joaquin Phoenix's Speech

Fresh off his Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards wins, Phoenix took home yet another best actor award for "Joker."

Phoenix's speech Sunday night included a heartfelt shoutout to his fellow nominees -- Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Taron Egerton and Adam Driver -- as well as the late Heath Ledger, who posthumously won an Oscar for also playing Joker in 2008's "The Dark Knight." Phoenix named Ledger as his "favorite actor."

On a lighter note, Phoenix also poked fun at DiCaprio's success, joking how he and other actors lost roles to "this one kid."

Read his full speech, below:

"I was here many years ago and couldn't fully appreciate it at the time. I now realize how fortunate I am to be a part of this community. I have such reverence for actors and what we do. I said I feel really honored to be here. I'd like to just talk about a little bit about my fellow nominees if that's okay. When I started acting again, and going to auditions, I'd always get to like the final callback, and I think many people know what that's like. And there would always be, like, two other guys that I was up against. And we'd always lose to this one kid. No actor would ever say his name because it was, like, too much, but every casting director would whisper, 'It's Leonardo.' Who is this 'Leonardo?'" Leonardo, you've been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people. I thank you very, very, very much. Christian, you commit to your roles in ways that I can only dream of. You never turn in a bad performance. It's infuriating. I wish you would one time just suck once. It'd be great. Okay. Adam, I've been watching you the last few years and, and you've just been turning in these beautiful, nuanced, incredible, profound performances and I'm just so moved by you and you were just devastating in this film. And you should be here. Taron, where are you? I'm so happy for you. Wherever you are. Hey. Hey man. You're so beautiful in this, in this movie, and I'm so happy for you and I can't wait to see what else you do. Really, I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger. So thank you. And goodnight."

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Fans couldn't stop talking -- and still can't stop talking -- about the famous exes. All eyes were on Pitt and Aniston Sunday night, including the show's producers, as the cameras paid a lot of attention to their reactions to one another's speeches.

After Pitt walked onstage to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" -- where he hilariously joked that he's "gotta add this to my Tinder profile" and poked fun at Quentin Tarantino's foot fetish -- the camera flashed to get Aniston's reaction. Although it almost looked like she knew it was going to happen, Aniston smiled and clapped for her ex-hubby when the camera panned over to her.

Of course, it was right after Pitt joked that his character was a guy who "doesn't get on with his wife."

Another look at Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston winning her statue for #TheMorningShow at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Wg6vQm8Q1z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

And the Internet went wild after Pitt was filmed watching Aniston give her acceptance speech backstage. The actress, who won for her role in the Apple+ series "The Morning Show," was asked about Pitt's reaction after the show.

"We've all grown up together, we really have," she told "Extra." "It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working."

She added, "It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room especially. They are my peers and I've been doing this a while... It is not lost on me."

If that weren't enough fuel, fans continued to go crazy when Pitt and Aniston reunited backstage after the ceremony.

Renee Zellweger Calls Out Tom Cruise

Renee Zellweger won yet again for her critically-acclaimed performance as Judy Garland in "Judy." Along with giving a shoutout to Garland, the actress delivered a special tribute to Tom Cruise, who she starred alongside in 1996 romantic comedy, "Jerry Maguire." The film no doubt catapulted Zellweger's career.

Zellweger thanked Cruise, "for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness."

The actress, who is also nominated for an Oscar, gave a shoutout to her fellow nominees. "What an honor from my actor family. Thank you so much for this," she said. "To this community: Y'all have taught me so much, especially my sisters: Your example inspires me."

Leonardo DiCaprio Honors Robert De Niro

DiCaprio presented Robert De Niro with the SAG Life Achievement Award Sunday night and recalled how the 76-year-old icon has inspired him throughout his career.

"Robert De Niro is elemental. It feels like he's always been here and always will be here. Like so many of you here tonight, he was the actor I watched as a young man obsessed with films at 13 years old," DiCaprio said. "My father took me to the movies one afternoon to see [De Niro's 1988 film] 'Midnight Run,' and as the lights went down, he turned to me and said, 'If you really want to be an actor and get into this profession, if you want to understand what great acting is, you watch that man onscreen."

DiCaprio went on to talk about starring alongside De Niro in the 1993 drama "This Boy's Life."

"To share scenes with an artist of his magnitude was monumental," he said of De Niro, who played his abusive father figure in the film. "It was a life-changing experience. His commitment to character specificity in detail and fearless pursuit of authenticity in his work have influenced not only myself, but entire generations."

Check out more of DiCaprio's introduction in the clip, above.

