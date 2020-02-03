Jessica Simpson has revealed just how on-again, off-again her relationship with John Mayer really was.

In a preview clip for the rest of the pop star's sit-down with Hoda Kotb, which debuts Tuesday along with her memoir, Simpson says she and the musician "were great at intimacy. We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex. It was always on again, off again, on again, off again, and I went back close to 9 times."

.@JessicaSimpson opens up about @JohnMayer in more of her interview with @hodakotb airing tomorrow on @TODAYshow: "We were great at intimacy. We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex...I went back close to 9 times." pic.twitter.com/4Y9uLkSJQm — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) February 3, 2020

Simpson first spoke about her complicated relationship with Mayer in excerpts for "Open Book" obtained by People earlier this month.

According to Jessica, her relationship with John began innocently before she announced her divorce from then-husband Nick Lachey. They met at a Grammys party in February 2005, which led to Mayer sending her increasingly intimate notes. "As soon as I was single," said Simpson, "he made his move."

"He loved me in the way that he could and I loved that love for a very long time," she recalled. "Too long. And I went back and forth with it for a long time. But it did control me."

She claimed that John "again and again ... told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," but she often felt inadequate in the relationship. "I was so afraid of disappointing him that I couldn't even text him without having someone check my grammar and spelling," she added, saying that anxiety contributed to her dependence on alcohol.

Simpson said Mayer broke up with her via email but that their relationship really came to an end after he called her "sexual napalm" in a now-infamous Playboy interview. "He thought that was what I wanted to be called," she said. "I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that. A woman and how they are in bed, is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking."

"I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away," she added, acknowledging that Mayer has since apologized for the comment.

Simpson's full interview with Kotb airs Tuesday on NBC's "TODAY" show.

