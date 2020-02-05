Co-stars, fellow celebrities and fans alike have showered Shannen Doherty in love and support since the actress revealed Monday she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

After her bombshell and emotional interview with ABC News, which aired during "Good Morning America," Doherty took to Instagram to share an image of "Peanuts" characters Charlie Brown and Snoopy, having a conversation about life. In the illustration, Charlie's seen saying to his pup, "We only live once, Snoopy," as the hopeful pooch replies, "Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!"

It's a motto the actress told anchor Amy Robach she's been trying to live by since she received her diagnosis about a year ago.

"Sending lots of love, support, and animal vibes to make you smile xoxo," commented Tori Spelling, Doherty's "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star, on the post.

Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, also shared words of encouragement: "You are lighting up the path. You are loved." Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "Beautifully said, my beautiful friend," later adding, "I get to live my life with you, that makes me the lucky one."

And others, like Kate Beckinsale, opted for the simple sign of love by dropping a couple red heart emojis.

Doherty's been a staple of American television since the early '90s, starting off as Brenda on "90210" and then landing a lead role on "Charmed." In March 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but after years of treatment, she entered remission.

Though she was open about her first battle with the disease, she wanted to keep this one more private; however, she's in the midst of a legal battle with her insurance company over damages done to her home during the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Because court documents containing details of her health conditions will be made public ahead of trial, she chose to come forward on her own accord.

At the time of the interview, the actress had told only her immediate family and one cast member (Brian Austin Green) that the cancer had come back.

"I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," she said, crying. "There were definitely days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do. And I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

The actress admitted she has no idea how to manage the fear, telling Robach she's "petrified."

"I think the thing I wanna do the most right now is I wanna make an impact," she said at the end of the gut-wrenching sit-down. "And I can make an impact through this lawsuit and by saying, 'Enough is enough with big business and corporations running the little person over. It's not fair, and I'm taking a stand for all of us.' But it's more about how I wanna be remembered for something bigger than just me."

