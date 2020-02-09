Seventeen years after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, Eminem finally showed up to perform it live in a surprise appearance during Sunday night's Academy Awards. #OscarsSoHuh?

The unexpected performance was certainly full of life and energy, but social media immediately lost themselves trying to figure out why he was there. Why couldn't he have just waited two more years so it could be the 20th anniversary?

Making it even more unfathomable, the normally very vocal and very political Em had nothing more to say than the lyrics to his song in his first-ever appearance at the Oscars. Sure, it's always an inspirational message, but in another year of #OscarsSoWhite, Twitter wasn't sure why another white performer had to be brought up.

Sure, he's an Oscar winner, but where were Three 6 Mafia or Common if they wanted a rapper so bad?

By way of explanation, Eminem only said that he had "another shot, another opportunity," in a tweet following his surprise appearance. Em failed to appear at the Oscars when "Lose Yourself" won back in 2003.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

the #Oscars producers after pulling off that surprise Eminem performance pic.twitter.com/4XfhBcUN8t — Austin Powers (@AustinTheMenace) February 10, 2020

Tuning into the 2020 Academy Awards and seeing Eminem perform his 2002 song Lose Yourself #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qX8ebGoZ31 — Done Moving Dumb (@donemovingdumb) February 10, 2020

...why did Eminem just happen tho? #AcademyAwards — Sara Nović (@NovicSara) February 10, 2020

The whole audience trying to jam to Eminem but also confused as to why he is performing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Hkq8OrEYKF — Erin Quinn (@erinquinn_95) February 10, 2020

His palms are sweaty



knees weak



arms are heavy pic.twitter.com/hHatqc2Jo9 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 10, 2020

the reactions to that Eminem performance were so good #Oscars pic.twitter.com/981WiI8mix — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

Ok why the FUCK is #Eminem singing lose yourself. Twitter & the world watching right now.. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hyXAth4LHc — Charles Faselle (@narles15) February 10, 2020

Idina Menzel's face = all of our moms' faces trying to figure out why their spaghetti was on Eminem's shirt. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XRHKlPyXIL — E! News (@enews) February 10, 2020

I've got the exact same reaction to this Marty. No idea why Eminem was there. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/meSDKYkokD — Chris Coltrane (@ColtraneChris) February 10, 2020

Why is everyone confused about Eminem playing? It’s the 18th anniversary of this song — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) February 10, 2020

Why was this old man Eminem invited? pic.twitter.com/Ej0tggEuXs — roses_and_cops (@rose4prez) February 10, 2020

I have so many questions. Who asked for Eminem? What year is it? Why is this the best rapper you could find when everyone complained about #OscarsSoWhite? What the fuck is going on. #Oscars — Cait (@cbclaw7) February 10, 2020

The #OSCARS are playing on the tv in the background and all of a sudden there was #Eminem lol pic.twitter.com/BoOSAwC0io — TVDiva (@diva_tv) February 10, 2020

why is eminem performing?? what is the connection. is it just to give us reaction shots of Scorsese reconsidering the life choices he’s made that led him here — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 10, 2020

Having Eminem perform a song from 2002 is what happens when you don’t have a host. #Oscar2020 — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) February 10, 2020

updating live

Getty

But even this wasn't enough to satisfy Twitter, who got his name trending across Twitter as high as number two (just below the Oscars themselves). While Em has his fans and they were stoked, most of that chatter could be still be summed up in three letters: WTF? Check out some of the best reactions below: