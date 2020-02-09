Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
Eminem Confuses Everyone with a Totally Random Oscars Performance of 'Lose Yourself'
The Show-Stopping Looks That Really Turned Heads at the 2020 Academy Awards

You better lose yourself in confusion, it's crazy / We don't know, is it two thousand and three? / We thought you got one shot, you missed your chance to blow / but opportunity came twice in a lifetime

Seventeen years after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, Eminem finally showed up to perform it live in a surprise appearance during Sunday night's Academy Awards. #OscarsSoHuh?

The unexpected performance was certainly full of life and energy, but social media immediately lost themselves trying to figure out why he was there. Why couldn't he have just waited two more years so it could be the 20th anniversary?

2020 Academy Awards: Every Must-See Moment That Went Viral on Social Media

Making it even more unfathomable, the normally very vocal and very political Em had nothing more to say than the lyrics to his song in his first-ever appearance at the Oscars. Sure, it's always an inspirational message, but in another year of #OscarsSoWhite, Twitter wasn't sure why another white performer had to be brought up.

Sure, he's an Oscar winner, but where were Three 6 Mafia or Common if they wanted a rapper so bad?

Brad Pitt Dedicates First Acting Oscar to His Children: 'I Adore You'

By way of explanation, Eminem only said that he had "another shot, another opportunity," in a tweet following his surprise appearance. Em failed to appear at the Oscars when "Lose Yourself" won back in 2003.

But even this wasn't enough to satisfy Twitter, who got his name trending across Twitter as high as number two (just below the Oscars themselves). While Em has his fans and they were stoked, most of that chatter could be still be summed up in three letters: WTF? Check out some of the best reactions below:

Chris Rock and Steve Martin Kick Off Oscars by Slamming Academy for Lack of Diverse Nominees

updating live Getty 2020 Academy Awards: Every Must-See Look from the Red Carpet!
