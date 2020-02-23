She may only be eight years old, but Blue Ivy Carter is officially a major music award winner after snagging an NAACP Image Award over the weekend.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z scored her victory on Friday night at the pre-televised ceremony for her collaboration with her mother for their collaboration on "Brown Skin Girl" from "The Lion King: The Gift." Blue Ivy sings in the chorus of the song, and earned a writing credit as well.

Grandma Knowles jumped on Twitter to congratulate her granddaughter and tell her how proud she was of the achievement. "You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice," she said as part of her heartfelt-caption.

Mama Bey scored big on the night, beyond just sharing the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration nod with her daughter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn. She took home six total wins on Friday, including Outstanding Female Artist.

Remarkably, virtually all of Beyoncé's 2019 projects took home some kind of honor. Aside from her win alongside Blue Ivy for the single "Brown Skin Girl," the entire "The Lion King: The Gift" album scored Outstanding Soundtrack.

For her Netflix documentary "Homecoming," she scored two awards, one for Outstanding Variety and one for Outstanding Album for the accompanying live album.

And remarkably, the Queen wasn't done yet, as she nabbed two more awards for two more songs, nabbing Outstanding Traditional for "SPIRIT" and Outstanding Contemporary for "Before I Let Go." In other words, whatever Beyoncé touches turns to gold ... NAACP Image Award gold, that is!

The Carters were not in attendance at the dinner Friday night where the awards were handed out, but we're sure they're celebrating Blue Ivy's big win wherever they are!

