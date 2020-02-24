Pete Davidson is getting real about love, relationships and his famous exes.

In a wide-ranging interview with Charlamagne Tha God Monday, the "Saturday Night Live" star, 26, opened up about his former publicized relationships with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, Carly Aquilino -- as well as his thoughts on dating moving forward.

When asked what he's learned about relationships "in general," Davidson replied, "I think you grow a lot as a person. I've learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I've been with, and they're all cool. So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody."

While he joked that "people only know me for my dick," he said he feels "fortunate" to have dated some "really wonderful, beautiful, cool, talented women."

"I don't love breakups, but it definitely, like, fuels me to get better and be better," he told Charlamagne. "I'm deep, deep f--ked up. I should figure some of that out."

The "Set It Up" star said he's not "dating for a while," unless he meets the love of his life. In response, Charlamagne joked that Davidson meets "the love of [his] life every six months."

"What can I say? I love love, but I'm pretty done with that. I'm going to try and stay away from that. It's just a lot," he said. "I love being in a relationship. I love doing stuff and Netflixing and hanging out, going out to dinner. I love that shit. It makes me really happy. Also it's an escape from life when you have, like, a partner. It's fun. ... It's nice to have a lady around."

Davidson went on to speak about each of his exes, see what he said below. (The women are listed in chronological order of their relationships with Davidson.)

Carly Aquilino

Davidson dated fellow comedian Carly Aquilino from 2014 to 2015. Though the former pair called it quits years ago, Davidson said the two are still "cool friends."

"Oh we love Carly! She's the best," Davidson told Charlamagne. "We're cool friends. We actually hang out all the time...She's honestly one of the coolest chicks I've ever met."

"I love Carly. I have a lot of love for Carly always."

Cazzie David

Pete dated Cazzie David, the 26-year-old daughter of Larry David, from 2016 to 2018. The comedian only had good things to say about his ex and shared his thoughts on her acting career. "She's f--king hilarious," Davidson said. "She's another one of the funniest people I’ve met. She’ll have a show in a couple of years for sure."

Ariana Grande

Davidson's most highly-publicized relationship was with Ariana Grande. The "SNL" star and singer, 25, became engaged in June 2018 after only a few weeks of dating. However, the former couple split the following October.

Charlamagne pointed out how Grande was accused of "throwing some shade" at Davidson when she took off a ring and put it in a box during her Grammy performance of "Thank U, Next."

"I'm sure she was!" Davidson replied with a laugh. "She's the queen of shade. I get it. That's her job. ... She has music to it, I get it. I hope people feel the same way about my jokes."

On a serious note, Davidson also spoke about how he helped the pop star grieve after the heartbreaking death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller in September 2018.

"I think I said, like, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here,'" he recalled. "I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that shit is like. That shit is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the shit out of him and she wasn't putting on a show or anything. That was f--ked up and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still."

Kate Beckinsale

Davidson dated Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior, from January to April 2019. Speaking to Charlamagne, Davidson called their romance "f--king legendary."

"All of my uncles freaked out," he joked. "Also f--king hysterical. [She's] like one of the funniest people I've ever met."

When asked why he didn't think their relationship worked out, Davidson said, "it just wasn't the right time."

"I think I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern, I wasn't right yet and she had a lot of acting and work to do," he continued. "She's a superstar."

Margaret Qualley

The 25-year-old actress and Davidson were first romantically linked in August 2019 at the Venice Film Festival. The former pair called it quits that following October.

"Beautiful soul, great girl," Davidson told Charlamagne of Qualley. "She'll win an Oscar. She's going to win an Oscar for sure. She's so talented."

Davidson praised Qualley's performance in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," calling it "f--king dope."

Kaia Gerber

Davidson's most recent relationship was with the 18-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford.

While speaking with Charlamagne, Davidson described Gerber as "beautiful" and "smart." He continued, "If anyone was worried that I was too smart or like advanced for her, they do not have to worry at all. She was way way smarter than I was."

However, Davidson admitted it wasn't the "right time, place or the right time" for the young couple. "We were dating for a few months and she's very young and I'm f--king going through a lot," he explained. "She should be having fun and shit. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude who has issues and shit."

Also during the wide-ranging interview, Davidson touched upon his future on "SNL," saying that he feels that he's "outgrown" the sketch comedy series, where he's been a castmember since 2014. While he hasn't officially announced his departure, Davison admitted he's had "conversations" with certain people about leaving the show.

"It's a hard thing to do cause you don't want to ever pull the trigger too early," he told Charlamagne. "But everybody's always been like, 'You'll know when you know and it'll be all right. I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it."

"I really wanted last year to be my last year," he added. "I feel like, yeah, I've done as much as I can over there but [I'm] happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me."

See more from Davidson in the full interview, above.

