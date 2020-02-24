Fans paid for a basketball game — but they got to see a golfing masterclass instead.

86-year-old Mary Ann Wakefield sent the Ole Miss Pavilion into a frenzy on Saturday night when she sunk a 94-foot putt during the halftime show to win a brand new car.

The octogenarian couldn't even see the flag, but that didn't stop her from draining the shot with her first effort, on a surface she was very unlikely to have ever golfed on before.

94 Feet? No problem.



Mary Ann walked into The Pavilion tonight for @OleMissMBB. She walks out with a NEW CAR thanks to our friends at @CannonMotors! pic.twitter.com/iZqgA5g73a — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 23, 2020

The incredible video, shared by Ole Miss Athletics, shows Mary Ann squinting at the tiny target, the full length of the basketball court away.

"Where's the hole?" she asks.

"Right at the bottom of that flag, yes ma'am," the announcer replies, probably not full of confidence. "Let's see what she's got!"

But that confidence quietly grows into fever pitch the moment Mary Ann's putter gives a confidently sharp tap. "Tell ya what, that's looking good..... that's looking really good..... OH! MISS MARY ANN!"

The fans erupted as the ball made a beeline before disappearing into the hole, with Ole Miss mascot Tony the Landshark the first to congratulate her with a huge hug.

"She just won a brand new 2020 Nissan Altima!" the announcer roars. "Rebel Nation: Miss Mary Anne!"

It was the only bit of good news for the University of Mississippi home fans on the night, who got hammered by Alabama 103-78, their third consecutive loss.

On Sunday morning, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter tweeted his congratulations on her prize from Cannon Motors: "Congrats to Mary Ann! What an incredible moment! Enjoy your new car," he wrote.

Meanwhile US pro golfer Kyle Thompson joked on Twitter: "I'd still be on tour with Mary Ann Wakefield putting for me."

I’d still be on tour with Mary Ann Wakefield putting for me. 😳💥 https://t.co/zR8ZOIJiT5 — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) February 24, 2020

