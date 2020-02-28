"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott said there were "simultaneous sparks" between him and now-girlfriend Zooey Deschanel when they met filming "Carpool Karaoke" -- and, finally, fans can see them fly in real time.

The James Corden series dropped their episode on Friday, showing Zooey and Jonathan meet for the first time while shooting with their siblings, Drew Scott and "Bones" alum Emily Deschanel.

While the full thing is available on Apple TV, a sneak peek was shared on Corden's YouTube channel:

Throughout the episode, they all sang a few romantic songs, including Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling," K-Ci & JoJo's "All My Life," Britney Spears' "Baby ... One More Time" (with a full dance break) and Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved."

During filming, Zooey and Jonathan bonded over annoying their siblings, before Emily revealed she used to freak her sister out by pretending an alien from Neptune took over her body. Random? Yes.

The Scotts said they were a very musical family growing up and loved watching Zooey's movie "Elf" together. That, of course, led to them joining her for a rendition of "Baby, It's Cold Outside," which she also sang in the holiday film.

After Jonathan revealed they used to call Drew "the robot, because he did not have any emotion that we were aware of," the Deschanel girls decided to pitch the boys "Property Brothers: The Musical."

Zooey dressed as her now-boyfriend, while Emily captured Drew as they performed a musical based on the Scotts' lives. Beginning with a riff on "Good Morning Baltimore" from "Hairspray" called "Good Morning Canada," the show chronicled their aspirations to take the real estate world by storm.

The boys then performed a show of their own as the Deschanel sisters, which included a song called "A Whole New Girl," a la "A Whole New World" in "Aladdin."

Speaking to DailyMailTV last year, Drew revealed the two met filming the episode. "And it was, not gonna lie, it was simultaneous sparks," he said at the time. "It was unlike anything I've ever experienced, and it was pretty special."

"Carpool Karaoke" special appears to have been filmed in August. A month later, on September 6, Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik announced their split after two years of marriage.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Deschanel and Scott were spotted together for the first time on September 13.