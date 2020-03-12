Italian Man Enforces Coronavirus Social Distancing With Giant Disc

An Italian man has come up with an interesting method for enforcing social distancing amid the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The unnamed shopper was spotted -- not that he was hard to miss -- wearing an enormous disc around his waist to keep others at bay.

The World Health Organization advised keeping a distance of at least three feet from anyone coughing or sneezing -- which this genius inventor has ensured with his contraption.

The giant yellow circle, worn by suspenders on his shoulders, maintained the one meter radius, while he used a trash-grabber to reach for items beyond his self-built quarantine.

Filming him as he wandered around Rome's Mercato di Testaccio, one social media user needlessly asked him what exactly the contraption was for, to which he replied: "For coronavirus."

Clever as the device may be, researchers have already determined that COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up to three days -- so it may also be serving as a giant petri dish collecting samples from every person he (almost) comes in contact with.

Besides China, where the virus is understood to have originated, Italy has been the country hardest hit by the virus by far, with over 12,000 cases and 827 deaths.

The country is on lockdown; bars, restaurants, salons, internal travel, tourism, weddings, funerals and large social gatherings have all been banned; while police are issuing fines to anyone out in public without good reason. Supermarkets and pharmacies are the only retailers allowed to remain open.

Worldwide, there have been almost 130,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 68,000 deaths.

