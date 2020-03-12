Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Daniel Radcliffe Knows Why People Think He Has Coronavirus
The actor reacts after a viral tweet claimed he had contracted the illness.

Before Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson came forth with their coronavirus diagnoses, another big name was erroneously labeled the first celebrity to contract the disease: Daniel Radcliffe.

Earlier this week, a tweet from a bogus BBC account quickly spread on Twitter, saying "Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." The link on the tweet, however, didn't go to an article and it wasn't sent from a blue check account. The page was eventually suspended.

During an interview with Smallzy on Wednesday, the "Harry Potter" star reacted to the news, which was news to him as well.

"It's funny you ask me that today because I walked into the hair and makeup room on the play yesterday, and the makeup artist was like, 'My niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona,'" he explained.

"I was like, 'What?!' He showed me a tweet, it was like, 'Daniel Radcliffe becomes first famous person to contract coronavirus,'" he continued. "I was like, what?!"

He, however, could understand the confusion. "I think it's just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me," he joked, "'Cause I'm very pale."

He added he was "very flattered" the fake account chose him as their victim.

