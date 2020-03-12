Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shocked the world by becoming two of the most notable celebrities to have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 caronavirus, with an announcement on Wednesday.

Chet Hanks offered fans a quick update after Tom announced their diagnoses via an Instagram post. In a video, Chet assured fans that his parents are doing well. "They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it," he insisted.

"They're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about."

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes but I think it's all going to be alright," he continued. "But I appreciate it."

It wasn't long after that Colin echoed his brothers sentiments in a post of his own thanking their famous parents' enormous fanbase. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," he wrote. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

He also reiterated that the family is in constant communication and that they are confident their parents "will make a full recovery."

Tom was in Australia doing pre-production for Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic, where he will play the King's manager Colonel Tom Parker. But for now, he and Rita are going to focus on their health and getting better. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has halted production on the film for the time being.

Explaining in his post that both he and his wife were not feeling well with fairly standard flu-like symptoms ("tired" and "body aches" and "chills" and "fever) so they opted to get tested for the virus.

"What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he wrote. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

He promised to keep their fans updated on their status, and it looks like their sons are stepping up to help in that regard. You can check out Tom's original post below, as well as some of that "outpouring of support" his sons talked about below:

Tom Hanks didn't survive a war, a hijacked ship, a deserted island, a toy incinerator and the Opus Dei, only to be killed by this virus.



Stay strong, sir. 😔✊🏼 — Juan Miguel Severo 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheRainBro) March 12, 2020

Me searching #TomHanks age and medical history to make sure he'll be okay pic.twitter.com/5lU6Wf1dVm — 👑👑 (@sarcasticcuunt) March 12, 2020

John Coffey , he needs your help right now ... ❤️#tomhanks pic.twitter.com/DUqx2yynZb — رافائین (@rafaiin) March 12, 2020

#TomHanks Tested positive for Corona Virus. This thing is serious moss. pic.twitter.com/44p4aQ6GHT — Under His Eye (@Dimples_Mati) March 12, 2020

TOM HANKS HAS THE CORONA VIRUS???? pic.twitter.com/WOuFBNvrFj — sadie (@kurtsbowie) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks has been tested positive for #Coronavirus Bitch, you have gone to far! pic.twitter.com/yDxACgSgMH — 🌴Peculiar Curio🌴 (@PeculiarCurio) March 12, 2020

14 days in isolation is nothing for #TomHanks pic.twitter.com/L2VNdOhrQN — Rami (@RamiBdiri) March 12, 2020

I hope @tomhanks and @RitaWilson make a speedy recovery! One day at a time! Love you guys ❤️ — CC (@CC41559002) March 12, 2020

I will bitch slap you, coronavirus. You ain't taking #TomHanks. pic.twitter.com/9c5tSp4mlr — Katie Lou 🐦🌻 (@Raven_Sunflower) March 12, 2020

