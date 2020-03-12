Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Sons Colin and Chet Share Updates After Parents' Caronavirus Diagnosis
View Photos
Getty
Must-See Celebrity Instagram Posts of the Week

Tom Hanks announced via social media that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms such as chills, fever, body aches and tiredness.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shocked the world by becoming two of the most notable celebrities to have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 caronavirus, with an announcement on Wednesday.

Chet Hanks offered fans a quick update after Tom announced their diagnoses via an Instagram post. In a video, Chet assured fans that his parents are doing well. "They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it," he insisted.

Coronavirus: Concerts, Movie Releases, and Events Canceled Due to COVID-19

View Story

"They're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about."

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes but I think it's all going to be alright," he continued. "But I appreciate it."

It wasn't long after that Colin echoed his brothers sentiments in a post of his own thanking their famous parents' enormous fanbase. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," he wrote. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

He also reiterated that the family is in constant communication and that they are confident their parents "will make a full recovery."

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Butts Heads with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin Over Trump's Coronavirus Response

View Story

Tom was in Australia doing pre-production for Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic, where he will play the King's manager Colonel Tom Parker. But for now, he and Rita are going to focus on their health and getting better. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has halted production on the film for the time being.

Explaining in his post that both he and his wife were not feeling well with fairly standard flu-like symptoms ("tired" and "body aches" and "chills" and "fever) so they opted to get tested for the virus.

"What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he wrote. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

He promised to keep their fans updated on their status, and it looks like their sons are stepping up to help in that regard. You can check out Tom's original post below, as well as some of that "outpouring of support" his sons talked about below:

Coronavirus is Ten Times More Deadly Than Flu, Top Immunologist Warns

View Story

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty Meghan Markle Has Been Killing It on Final Royal Tour with Prince Harry

#Coronavirus#TomHanks#ChetHanks#ColinHanks#RitaWilson
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Tom Hanks' Sons Share Parents' Coronavirus Update

Tom Hanks' Sons Share Parents' Coronavirus Update
Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Statement on Scientology: 'Controversy is Boring'

Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Statement on Scientology: 'Controversy is Boring'
Tana Mongeau Says She Might Not Be 'Alive' If Not For Ex Mod Sun

Tana Mongeau Says She Might Not Be 'Alive' If Not For Ex Mod Sun
Katie Holmes Recalls 'Intense' Time After Tom Cruise Divorce

Katie Holmes Recalls 'Intense' Time After Tom Cruise Divorce
Hollywood Reacts to Harvey Weinstein 23-Year Prison Sentence

Hollywood Reacts to Harvey Weinstein 23-Year Prison Sentence
Jenna Dewan Shares 'Happy' Moment Breastfeeding Newborn Son
Celeb Breastfeeding Moments

Jenna Dewan Shares 'Happy' Moment Breastfeeding Newborn Son