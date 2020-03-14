The explosive fight "Shahs of Sunset" fans have been waiting for finally happened on Friday's episode.

"Pool Party Massacre" brought the feud between Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid to a horrific crescendo that no one was expecting as Reza went low by blaming MJ's near-death experience during childbirth on her own past personal choices.

During Sara Jeihooni's poolside soiree, after a few harsh words between the two, Reza eventually screamed at MJ, "You had ten abortions! Your uterus exploded cause you had ten abortions!"

We weren't ready for that, even though cast member Destiney Rose warned TooFab about the fight last week, as she said, "It was so dark and deep. You guys are gonna feel it, you'll know what I mean. It's so intense and it's sad, it's a 30 year friendship."

Yes, we definitely felt it.

ICYMI, MJ was accused of being the mastermind behind Ali Ashouri confronting Reza with claims Reza's husband, Adam, had been sharing nude photos and lewd texts with him, as well as playing strip Jenga with other men behind Reza's back. Ali said the exchanges felt like "sexual harrasment." Reza unloaded on MJ about the situation, but it was on a phone call while she was in the post-natal intensive care unit after giving birth to her son, Shams. And MJ was already upset as Reza had not come to visit her or her newborn in the hospital after being best friends for 30 years.

The drama on the latest installment of the Bravo show began when Nema Vand asked MJ to be his "plus one" to Sara's pool party in hopes that she and Reza could talk it out.

That move even brought tension between Nema and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi as she and Reza began leaving the party when they saw MJ had arrived.

After Nema said he was just trying to play "peacemaker," GG shot back, "How is ambushing a bunch of people being peaceful?!"

Eventually, Mike Shouhed got Reza to come back to the party, where the chaos turned up a notch as Reza confronted MJ.

Reza kept repeating, "You're not embarrassed?" as MJ responded, "Shut the f--k up, Reza."

"You're a disgusting person. Go back to your stupid husband. Cheat on each other, go to bathhouses," MJ hurled at Reza.

"You're a fifty year old woman in the hospital," Reza responded as MJ threw her drink in his face.

"You're not embarrassed? You're not embarrassed? I'm done with you," Reza shouted. "I don't want to have anything to do with you. You have no class. You're a fifty year old woman with no class and no shame."

Adam walked up and decided to get into the melee by yelling, "Go home and take care of your kid. F--k you," which caused Mike to get in Adam's face, shouting, "Who the fuck do you think you're talking to?! She's a f--king woman!

Reza began leaving the party, but turned around to add, "If you almost died, go home and watch your baby, b--ch, what are you doing here?"

"You're the one who cheated on him, He cheated on you," MJ yelled back as she pointed to Reza and Adam.

And that's when Reza dropped the abortion line bomb, then stormed out.

Next week's episode reveals the fallout from the "pool party massacre," including MJ's husband Tommy Feight ready to introduce Reza to some reality show repercussions.

Tune in next Friday on Bravo for all that drama on "Shahs of Sunset."

