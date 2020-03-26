RHOP's First Trailer Reveals Monique and Candiace's Nasty Fight

The ladies of Potomac are back and, wowza, did they bring the drama for the highly-anticipated fifth season.

In the new trailer for "The Real Housewives of Potomac," the explosive fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett is teased, as clips of the brawl that reportedly ended in a lawsuit are revealed for the first time.

Back in November, Monique and Candiace shocked fans after they accused each other of second-degree assault following an alleged incident on October 16. The charges against both Housewives were later dropped.

The clip released on Wednesday appears to show Candiace stepping towards Monique at an outdoor party, as Monique says, "You want me to?" while flipping Candiace's hair. A scuffle begins before the trailer quickly cuts to a production employee holding Monique back as she screams, "Get off of me, get off of me!"

"I never thought as black women we would be right here, but we are," Karen Huger later addresses a gathering at her home appearing to refer to the chaotic confrontation. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique, Candiace and new Housewife Wendy Osefo are part of the group in attendance.

"It's not something you can brush under the rug, but you've got to address this," adds Karen.

Gizelle calmly chimes in, "We've been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in 5 minutes, she took it away," seemingly speaking about Monique. Later in the trailer, Gizelle appears to tell Monique, "I, by no means, want to be near you."

"Then maybe I don't need to be a part of this anymore," Monique replies through tears.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast have their own set of unsettling theatrics to deal with, but none more than Ashley, who, per usual, is at odds with her husband, Michael.

After welcoming their first child together, Ashley tells Michael, "I don't have this sex drive that I used to have."

The trailer cuts to Candiace with her mouth agape, seemingly discovering on social media that Michael enjoyed a night out with some strippers.

"We ended up going back to a hotel," Michael confesses to Candiace in a later scene.

With their own domestic troubles brewing, Karen, Gizelle and Robyn appear to be weathering the storm like true Potomac ladies.

Karen struggles in her relationship with her husband, Ray, as she tells the Housewives, "We've been together 25 years. I should have left in a f--ing heartbeat."

Trying to rekindle her romance with ex Jamal Bryant, Gizelle finds herself taking a few steps back, as she asks him during an argument, "So, unless I'm with you, I can't be happy?"

And Robyn's long road to reuniting with her former husband hits another bump, as Juan says to her, "Don't act like our marriage was awesome."

"I didn't say that," Robyn replies with an eye roll.

As for the newbie in the group, Wendy, who earned a Ph.D. in public affairs and community development, seems to be able to hold her own in this, at times, contentious group.

After Ashley yells, "Bye Wendy," the assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education fires back, "Dr. Wendy. Address me correctly, sweetie."

Yea, we will do the same.

Check out the insane trailer above!

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 5 premieres Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Bravo