Things got ugly in a way viewers have never seen before in 18 seasons of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" when sisters Kim and Kourtney got into a real physical fight in front of the cameras.

It was ugly and uncomfortable and such a departure from the kind of content the show has been presenting all these years, that Kim told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that they actually shut production down for a week afterward.

"I think everyone was really shook for a minute and was like this isn't our type of show, what's happening?" she said. "We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."

She even said that mom Kris Jenner cried when she first saw the clip. "She was like, who are you guys? What is going on?" Kim told Jimmy.

According to the reality star, this was a culmination of Kourtney's growing frustration with being part of the show, and a facet of her not simply telling her family this is what she was feeling.

"She's not the type of person to make a decision and say, 'Okay guys, I'm not gonna film.' But she would come to work with an attitude every day, kind of take it out on everyone from the crew to us and wouldn't really make that decision," Kim explained. "So we would kind of just keep on pushing her to figure out why she was so unhappy."

She also revealed that things took a nasty turn when Kourtney finally did explode, and it was even worse than what was shown on the show. "I don't really ever resort to violence like that but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn't see," Kim said. "When I looked down at my arm and saw that she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just went over and slapped her back."

What followed was a nasty-looking fight that Kim admitted was not her "proudest moment," but it was their reality at the moment and thus it made it to air.

As for Kourtey? Confirming what has been hinted around and suggested for awhile now, Kim said, "She's made the decision to take time off now, and I think she really needs it. I think that will be so much better for her."

Earlier in the interview, Jimmy and Kim commiserated over the challenges of self-isolating with small children during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Kim joked that she was doing the interview from Kris' glam room, having snuck out of her house because "I had to get away from my kids."

Like Jimmy, she's been struggling with finding ways to keep the kids entertained 24/7 and do schoolwork with them and just deal with them being underfoot and around absolutely all of the time. You love your kids, but sometimes you need a mental health break for your sanity, and those aren't easy to come by when isolating at home with the little monsters.

Kim even went so far as to ask her followers on Instagram for advice on activities and things to do to keep her kids happy, but when Jimmy asked if she got any good tips, Kim had to say no. "Everyone was like you have everything at your house, they shouldn't be bored."

Celebrities and the super-wealthy have learned -- as David Geffen did when sharing a picture of him self-isolating on his multi-million-dollar yacht -- that Joe and Jane American who are perhaps struggling to get by amid layoffs and a struggling economy are having a hard time feeling much sympathy for those who aren't feeling the pinch at all.

Kim has found some success by sharing her childhood with them as she tries to help her children move beyond animated films. It turns out classic '80s movies like "Harry and the Hendersons" are good, wholesome entertainment for the whole family. And they could just buy a tired parent a 90-minute reprieve, too.

And if that doesn't work, there's always forts. Both Kim and Jimmy admitted that their entire house is now comprised of different forts in every room for their kids. But just like Kim admitted she was hiding from her kids at Kris', we bet parents are stealing a few moments of peace in those forts when they can find them.

