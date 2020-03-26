Mason Disick may be a member of a famous reality TV show family, but his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, says he's too young to be on social media.

During a Poosh Instagram Live with her BFF Sarah Howard on Wednesday, Kourtney opened up about why she decided to delete her 10-year-old son's Instagram account just one day after he joined the platform.

"I see a lot of comments about Mason's Instagram being deleted," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said of her son, who she co-parents with ex Scott Disick. "He didn't ask us."

"I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn't [old enough]," she continued. "He's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram, I think it's 13."

The Poosh founder, who has over 88 million followers on Instagram, pointed out how cyberbullying is one of her concerns when it comes to kids using the app.

"I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments," Kourtney said. "People can be so mean. It's really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it's not the time."

"I made it private and then [Mason] turned it back to public without me knowing... so I just [deleted it]," she recalled. "It's gone, it's deleted."

Before Kourtney deleted Mason's account, however, the 10-year-old managed to spill a little tea while doing an Instagram Live.

Mason -- who Kourtney said has an iPad and a computer for school, but doesn't own a smart phone -- seemed to squash reports his aunt Kylie Jenner had reconciled with her ex Travis Scott.

"No, Kylie and Travis are not back together," Mason said bluntly.

Watch the clips below.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram