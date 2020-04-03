Fashion and lifestyle influencer Arienne Charnas -- the woman behind the Something Navy brand -- is apologizing for her and her family's actions following her positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The social media star faced heavy criticism after she documented on TikTok how her husband, two daughters and nanny went to the Hamptons days after she revealed she tested positive, instead of staying in self-isolation in New York City. She also faced backlash for how easily she obtained a coronavirus test, at a time when it seemed impossible to get one, and for doing an unboxing video amid the pandemic.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Charnas choked back tears as she addressed the negative reaction to her behavior and apologized to her followers.

"I just wanted to come on here and say I'm sorry. I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone and we're not bad people," she began. "I'm sorry for anyone that I've offended or hurt over the last couples of weeks, we're just trying to navigate through this difficult time."

"I'm just sorry I let down my community in any way," she continued. "Right now I'm trying to focus on my family because we've been receiving horrible threats and I just felt it was time for me to share my truth, which I did. I'm thinking of you all and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy."

That was only the beginning of her apology though, as she also posted a lengthy statement on Instagram. Per her account, she said every decision her family made was made with the guidance of medical professionals. She claimed her family was in quarantine for a full two weeks from when their symptoms first started before going to the Hamptons. At the time, they hadn't had a fever in 72 hours and their symptoms had improved -- which seems to fall under the CDC's guidelines.

"I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse," she wrote. "I apologize to anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision making."

"You've likely read stories about my recent life choices in the media and other social channels over the past few weeks. And I get it," she continued. "I'm in the public eye and I've built my career on letting people into basically every part of my life."

She went on to call her critics' voices "very loud, hurtful and largely misinformed,"adding that she's been "receiving death threats against my entire family including my two young daughters."

As for why they left for the Hamptons, Charnas said they felt "it would be safer for us to resume our lives while continuing to quarantine" there. She claimed they made no stops on their drive from the city and informed the one family on their block of their situation before they got there.

"We have since taken every measure to ensure we did not and will not come into further contact, six feet apart or otherwise, with any other individual for the foreseeable future," she added. "Based on the facts available to us right now, as well as throughout our experience in the last several weeks, I’m confident this was the right move to reduce potential spread."

Acknowledging the "powerful responsibility" that comes with her following, she concluded her post by saying "We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis such as this is developing so quickly. My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to be taking this crisis gravely seriously, and we are committed to making informed, responsible decisions moving forward."