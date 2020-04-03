After revealing that she's an anti-vaxxer last year, "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry has doubled down on that stance in a recent tweet relating to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Asked if she would vaccinate any of her children for the coronavirus, should a vaccine become available, Lowry adamantly tweeted, "Absolutely not."

With more than a million cases worldwide, and nearly a quarter of those from the United States -- not to mention more than 53,000 deaths globally as of this writing -- the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most serious public health crises of the modern era leading to wide-sweeping changes globally in how people work, interact and simply go about their daily lives.

But none of that is enough to sway Kailyn from her beliefs that vaccines cause cancer and autism. Scientists have been debunking "anti-vaxxer" theories for years, while the movement has arguably caused the return of some diseases though all-but eradicated like measles, mumps and whooping cough.

The problem that many anti-vaxxers miss is that they're not only endangering themselves but everyone else's children and families as well. Vaccines are something communities participate in to help everyone against these devastating viruses and diseases.

Kat Von D, who was one of the most outspoken celebrity anti-vaxxers (she says she never was), recently came out and apologized, saying she was "completely uninformed" when she made her anti-vaccine post in 2018. "I just made a mistake, and I was completely uninformed," she told the Los Angeles Times last month. It was stupid, and I really shouldn't have opened my big mouth on the subject.

When challenged by one of her Twitter followers for her belief that vaccines cause cancer and autism, Kailyn responded, "& you believe you have any type of credibility here but to each their own, right?"

When challenged about the rising death toll of coronavirus and her anti-vaccine stance for her children, Kailyn simply said, "That's why I'm staying home."

Back in January 2019 when Kailyn first came forward as an anti-vaxxer on her Coffee Convos podcast, she revealed that her two-year-old son Lux had not been vaccinated at all. Her older son Lincoln (6) has received some vaccinations, but not necessarily when and as recommended by doctors.

"People don't love everything I do, but I don't shove my beliefs down anyone else's throat," she told InTouch then. "I know what's best for my kids, and other parents know what's best for theirs."

And it's true that she's not even the one who brought up this topic on Thursday. Kailyn was simply tweeting that she doubted the innocence of the subject in Netflix's documentary "The Staircase." It was in response to this that a fan took a sharp left turn to challenge her anti-vaxxer stance. Then another jumped in to ask specifically about COVID-19.

At this time, scientists are testing a possible vaccine for COVID-19. If all goes well with human trials, the vaccine still wouldn't be ready to be made available to the public for another 12-18 months, so there are still tough times ahead as the world tries social distancing and self-isolation to "flatten the curve" and minimize cases and casualties.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social DIstancing Instagram