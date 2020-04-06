"Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che revealed his grandmother "passed away from the coronavirus" on Sunday night.

The comedian shared a lengthy open letter to his Instagram page on Monday, as his emotions went from sorrow to happiness to humor all while trying to make sense of everything going on right now.

"im doing ok, considering," he began. "im obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. but im also happy that shes not in pain anymore. and i also feel guilty for feeling happy. basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special."

Noting that he didn't think we're "getting the whole truth" about the coronavirus, he then considered the conspiracy theory that 5G radiation is responsible for the spread of the pandemic.

"not because ive done any research on this, or even understand what 5G really is," he added, "i just refuse to believe i lost my sweet, beautiful grandma, because some n---- ate a bad one time. im sorry."

He added, "i need a better story." The coronavirus is believed to have originated from wild animal meat in a market in Wuhan, China.

Che then told his followers to try and focus on their health right now, watch what they eat and take vitamins to boost their immune system so they're ready to fight should any of them test positive.

In his post, the comedian criticized fast food companies, before then turning his attention to the media for focusing on death numbers instead of relaying additional preventative measures.

"we can all do more to protect ourselves than just washing our hands and dressing up like sub zero," he wrote. "i mean if we can spend 6 hours watching some tweaker raise tigers, then we can spend a few minutes finding out how not to poison ourselves."

He ended his post by circling back to bat-eating, calling it "f--king infuriating" and suggesting the person who did consume bat meat probably thought, "ehhh whats the worst that can happen."

A few SNL alums send their condolences to Che in the comments. "Prayers to you and your pham," wrote Jay Pharoah, while both Cecily Strong and Vanessa Bayer sent love.

Amy Schumer said she was "so sorry" as well, before claiming, "They don't eat bats because they're adventurous. They eat them because they are poor. At its most basic level this is about imbalance of wealth."

Her comment was met with backlash from his followers.