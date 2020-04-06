Woody Harrelson is the latest star to share a conspiracy theory that links COVID-19 to 5G networks.

The 58-year-old actor recently posted a screenshot of a report on Instagram that claims "5G radiation" is "exacerbating" the spread of the coronavirus -- and not everyone was thrilled with Harrelson highlighting the theory.

"Alot of my friends have been talking about the negative effects of 5G," Harrelson wrote in the caption of the report by Martin Pall, a retired professor from Washington State University. "My friend camilla seems [sic] this to me today and though I haven't fully vetted it I find it very interesting."

While some Instagram users applauded Harrelson for shedding light on the theory, others ripped the "Zombieland" star for "spreading false info."

"So interesting. I've been reading more & more. Woody, please continue to share & be well," a fan wrote and another added, "wow. radiation from tech definitely does not help our immune systems. thank you for sharing this..."

"what exactly are people afraid 5G of? It's not gonna turn people into monsters or something like that," wrote a critic, while another said the theory has been "debunked" and added, "please don't believe it. Many conspiracy nuts are spreading false info."

"conspiracy theories are often bullshit," a user commented. "You are a smart guy Woody..."

Harrelson also posted a video, below, which he captioned as "meanwhile the Chinese are bringing 5g antennas down." People were quick to correct Harrelson's error, writing that the footage was from the Hong Kong riots from last year.

Amid the growing popularity of the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory, believers have reportedly set fire to several cell towers and harassed engineers in the UK, according to NBC News on Monday. It's unconfirmed if all of the sites affected were used for 5G.

Dr. Michael Head from the University of Southampton in the UK is one of many health experts bashing the conspiracy and the celebrities who are highlighting them.

"Conspiracy theorists are a public health danger who once read a Facebook page," he told the Evening Standard. "Here, we also see similar groups of people keen to show their ignorance on a topic where they have no helpful expertise, nor any inclination to post useful public health messages."

"The celebrities fanning the flames of these conspiracy theorists should be ashamed," Head added.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and killed more than 72,600 as of April 6.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 170 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 347,000 Americans have contracted the virus and over 10,000 have died.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization. However, more symptoms have been highlighted, including loss of taste and smell.

To see more of our coverage on COVID-19, click here.

View Photos Getty/Instagram