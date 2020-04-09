A Kentucky doctor has been charged with strangling a teenage girl after a social distancing argument blew up.

John Rademaker, 57, was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact after a wild altercation with a group of teens was captured on video.

The incident occurred on April 3 at the North Commons Amphitheater in Louisville, when Rademaker and a female companion approached the friends, who were ignoring the state's coronavirus stay-at-home order, and had reportedly gathered to watch the sun set.

The 26-second clip, widely circulated on social media, shows Rademaker confronting the girls, while his companion films them on her cellphone.

A girl who was also filming -- and whose video was shared on social media -- appears to try to diffuse the standoff, telling Rademaker "We're leaving... please let's not cuss at each other," while her friends laugh in the background.

Rademaker then points at one of the girls and says "This asshole right here." The camera pans around to find his companion arguing with one of the girls lying on the ground. The girl appears to have taken the woman's phone from her, as she hides one behind her back, while another of the teens can be heard telling the woman "I'll get your phone... I'll get your phone."

Rademaker strides toward them, appearing to violently shove two of the teens out of the way. "What the f--k is your problem? You do not touch me! Do not f--king touch me!" one of them shouts back.

But he then appears to shove the friend trying to retrieve the phone out of the way before suddenly dropping on the girl lying on the ground, and then appearing to choke her, shouting "You started this!"

The girls scream as they try to pull him off, shouting "Get off of her! Seriously get off of her!"

Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the arrest on Facebook, "in reference to an investigation stemming from a viral video at Norton Commons, Friday. Mr. Rademaker faces a total of four charges to include: Strangulation 1st degree and Harassment with physical contact."

"Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way," a police spokesperson told The Daily Beast. "We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns."

The teen reportedly suffered red markings on her neck, but did not require hospitalization.

His employer Southern Indiana Anesthesia Consultants confirmed he had been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Rademaker's female companion was not named, charged or arrested.

Non-deadly strangulation was only made a Class-C Felony in Kentucky one year ago, and now carries a penalty of five to ten years in prison.

To be found guilty, a prosecutor must prove a defendant purposely impeded the victims airway.

