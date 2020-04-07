NYPD Former Sergeant Drops Dead on Street Hours After Walking Out of Hospital With Coronavirus

A former NYPD officer dropped dead on the street just hours after walking out of hospital.

Retired sergeant Yon Chang's body was found by his former colleagues near the intersection of East 77th Street and Park Avenue at 6am Monday morning, the New York Post reported.

The 56-year-old had taken himself to Lenox Hill Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus, but reportedly became frustrated at the care he received and "forcibly discharged himself."

"It is with much sadness that I announce the passing of Retired Sgt. Yon Chang, 56, of the 17 Precinct from Coronavirus on April 6, 2020," the Sergeants Benevolent Association confirmed to the publication.

"Please keep Sgt. Chang and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and continue to be vigilant in all that you do as we battle this global pandemic."

Yang retired in February 2014 after serving 20 years on the force, eight of them as sergeant.

An autopsy will be carried out by the city medical examiner to confirm the exact cause of death.

New York is by far the state hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 130,000 cases and 4,700 deaths -- one third of the entire country's figures, on both counts.

Almost one in ten of the world's coronavirus cases are now in the Big Apple.

