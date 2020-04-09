Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sheree Whitfield says her mother, Thelma Ferguson, has gone missing.

On Wednesday, the television personality revealed the shocking news on Instagram and asked her followers to keep her mom and her family in their thoughts and prayers.

"We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!" Whitfield, 50, captioned a photo of Ferguson, 77. "I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks."

After noting that she's "pretty private" when it comes to her family, the Bravo star said her mom "has taken personal vacations without letting the family know" in the past.

"We respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends," Whitfield continued. "Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home."

"HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work," she added. "As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other.... Family is everything. I ask that everyone pray for my mother's safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful."

Whitfield ended her post by urging anyone who has information on her mother to call the Sandy Springs Police Department and included the contact information.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Ferguson has been missing for weeks and was last seen on March 23 in the Georgia city to go to the bank.

Police said Ferguson was last spotted driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with Georgia tag RMZ5773 and was wearing gray pants and a black shirt. They also noted that Ferguson has connections to people living in Ohio and California and has no known medical issues.

Whitfield often shares photos of her mother on social media, the last being a compilation of photos, which featured the reality star, Ferguson and her daughters, in honor of International Women's Day.

Whitfield starred on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for six of its 12 seasons and left the show in Season 10.

