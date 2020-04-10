Tiger King's Carole Baskin Gets Broadway Anthem from Kristin Chenoweth

Well, it's about time someone gave Carole Baskin a Broadway anthem.

The "Tiger King" heroine -- or villainess, depending on your take of the insanely popular Netflix docu-series -- has been immortalized once again, this time in song, by the inimitable Great White Way star, Kristin Chenoweth, on Friday.

With the help of another musical theater legend, composer Andrew Lippa, the "Wicked" wonder released "Little Pieces," a ballad to capture Baskin's love of the big cats and the strange circumstances surrounding the disappearance of her second husband.

Chenoweth even begins the nearly four-minute song with Baskin's catchphrase, "Hey all you cool cats and kittens," before she sinks her teeth into some priceless lyrics, including, "Ever since I was an itty-bitty thing/ I could always keep 'em in control/ Give a little pussy just a little string/ And it's time to rock and roll."

Meanwhile, Lippa has been very vocal about bringing "Tiger King: The Musical (A Parody!)" to the stage on his Twitter account.

And he said a music video for the already classic "Little Pieces" is dropping next week!

Check out the full song in all its wild glory above!

Tiger cubs!!!! IT IS RISEN! HERE IS "Little Pieces" sung by @KChenoweth EAT YOUR LIVERS OUT! https://t.co/NXDri4XHs1 VIDEO next week!! RT to ALL!!!! RRRAAAAWWR!!!!! — Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) April 10, 2020

