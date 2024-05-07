Tori Spelling 'Welded' a Sex Toy For Ex Dean McDermott For Past Anniversary Gift

Getty

"[I] hammered it. Oh, my God. I'm so talented," she said, while recalling past DIY gifts she made for her then-husband as she reflected on what would have been their 18th wedding anniversary.

Tori Spelling is opening up about the DIY anniversary gifts she made for her now-estranged husband, Dean McDermott, during their marriage, revealing she once gave him a handcrafted sex toy.

During Monday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the actress recalled making homemade gifts for McDermott for their past anniversaries as she reflected on what would have been their 18th anniversary.

"I was that girl that took a lot of pride in anniversaries," Spelling, 50, explained. "You know me … I'm a DIYer. I'm a crafter to the core. All my kids came out of utero crafting because I made them. So I would always make something for Dean on our wedding anniversary."

"I always say homemade equals love," she continued. "Whether that's in the past, present or the future I still maintain that."

"I'm more of a traditional girl ... with a lot of modern values," Spelling added, sharing that she would turn to both the "traditional" and "modern" lists of anniversary gifts.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum went on to list some gifts she made for McDermott, including a personalized leather cuff, a wooden bench, and a custom valet bench.

Her producer then brought up some other traditional anniversary gifts. After she listed brass, Spelling revealed she made McDermott a sex toy. (Brass is traditionally a gift for a 21st wedding anniversary, while bronze is for the eighth.)

"Oh, the brass c--k ring was really good that year," she admitted. "[I] hammered it. Oh, my God. I'm so talented. [I] welded it."

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March, listing the date of separation as June 17, 2023.

The former couple -- who tied the knot on May 7, 2006 -- shares Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott also has Jack, 25, from a prior relationship.

On Monday's podcast, Spelling shared how she feels about her wedding anniversary being just "another day from now on" following her split from McDermott.