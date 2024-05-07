Jameela Jamil Surprisingly Defends Kim Kardashian Amid Met Gala Corset Backlash: 'Kim Isn't the Problem'

Getty

"Imagine the full circle that I'm actually sort of defending Kim," said the actress, who also shared why she finds "the Kim discourse a little disingenuous lately."

Jameela Jamil has not shied from voicing her thoughts on toxic diet culture in the past, including calling out celebrities who have been accused of promoting it, such as the Kardashians.

However, the actress found herself defending Kim Kardashian on Tuesday after the reality star received backlash over the body-hugging, corseted gown she wore to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday.

At the star-studded fashion event, Kim, 43, rocked a silver Maison Margiela Couture gown, which featured a waist-cinching corset that appeared so tight many questioned whether or not the SKIMS founder could breathe or if it was "crushing her organs."

On Tuesday, Jamil -- who has been open about her own history with eating disorders and body dysmorphia -- took to Instagram to address the criticism after she claimed she received "thousands" of messages from users asking her to weigh in.

According to The Good Place star, Kim shouldn't shoulder the blame, and people are missing the bigger picture about the real "culprit."

In her post, Jamil, 38, reshared an Instagram post about a Grazia UK article written by body positive influencer, Alex Light. The post read: "Why are we letting Kim Kardashian set our beauty standards for us?"

Over the screenshot, Jamil, 38, wrote, "The question is are *we* letting her set beauty standards? I've been saying this for years. She is the symptom. The media is the cause. It's not her fault she gets centered. No individual can be responsible for a beauty standard. They center her and then blame her. The media is the main culprit here."

She then shared more thoughts in a lengthy caption.

"At this point it's getting ridiculous," Jamil began. "I'm all for holding celebrities accountable if they SELL dangerous products to people. But I Woke up to thousands (literally) of messages from people asking me to have a go at Kim over a corset she wore," she continued. "A corset that nobody is holding the brand, or the designer at all accountable for, who had an entire runway show of insane corsets that people can hardly breathe in. Or her stylist."

Jamil continued, "I am not The Punisher. I am someone who is against diet products and diet culture. I haven't spoken about Kim in years. I don't think it's fair to hold her entirely responsible for any beauty standard because she's the recipient for attention, Without also asking who GIVES the attention?"

"The media has created a cycle of obsessing over Kim's body, and teaching the public that this is the image to warrant attention and praise, and then they blame her for her impact on our beauty standards," she added. "She had no impact without attention. Who gives celebrities attention? The media. And... US."

The She-Hulk actress went on to share that she believes that "celebrities basically only survive on going viral," noting to go viral "you shock."

"There are so many celebrities nowadays, and they all look amazing, so The main ways left for women to shock is via outrage, ie: to be as naked as possible or to wear insane heels or clothes so tight they can hardly walk or breathe," she wrote. "Men have to wear a skirt or a kilt to go viral. If we didn't freak out over Anya Taylor joy's tiny corset, or Kim's last Met corset look, or the Margiela corset runway show; then people wouldn't think it's a way to get attention. It's all based on what WE obsessively talk about."

Getty

Jamil also pointed out that she's "starting to find the Kim discourse a little disingenuous lately," saying that The Kardashians star is "becoming low hanging fruit." She said society are the ones who "have to take accountability for where we spend our attentions."

"We have to stop engaging with the media and letting the MEDIA tell us what to do and what to look like and what to eat," Jamil wrote.

She concluded her post by noting the irony in the fact that she's, in a way, "defending" Kim despite criticizing her -- or her influence -- in the past.

"Imagine the full circle that I'm actually sort of defending Kim," Jamil wrote. "But this madness of the past 24 hours is boring, reductive and doesn't solve the actual problem. Kim isn't the problem. She's a symptom of the way we treat women as a society."