Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby No. 4, Shares Photos of Home Birth

"We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty," the actress wrote of her and her husband Matthew Koma's new bundle of joy, whom they named Townes Meadow Bair.

Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff!

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, Matthew Koma welcomed their third child together, a baby girl they named Townes Meadow Bair. FYI: Bair is Koma's birth name.

In her post, Duff, 36, shared a series of black-and-white photos from her at-home water birth, including an emotional photo of her kissing the newborn's forehead.

"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!" Duff began in the caption, referring to her baby girl's adorable face.

"I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty," she continued, before revealing that Townes was born on May 3.

Fans and Duff's celebrity pals alike took to the comments section to offer their congratulations.

"BEAUTY!!!!!" Elle Fanning wrote.

"Welcome beautiful little girl🤍🕊️," Lea Michele commented.

"Townes you are the cutest and coolest already," Ashley Tisdale added.

"OMG YAY!! I’ve been waiting for this post!!!!!! Congratulations you guys!!!!!! @matthewkoma 😍🙌❤️," Amanda Kloots gushed, while Brenda Song wrote, "Congrats!!! She’s perfection. I’m so happy for you guys!! I am in awe of you woman❤️."

Baby Townes is Duff's third child with Koma, and her fourth overall. She shares daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3, with Koma, and is also mom to son, Luca, from her marriage to ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff announced on Instagram in December that she and Koma were expecting their third child together. "Surprise Surprise!," she captioned the post, which featured her family's Christmas card announcing the news.

The hilarious holiday card showed a pregnant Duff and her family, clad in their pajamas, with the expectant mother gripping onto her belly. "So much for silent nights," the tongue-in-cheek card read, "Love the Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew."

The back of the card sees more adorable photos of Duff's children, with a formal announcement to solidify the news.

"Happy holidays. Buckle up Buttercups!" the message reads. "We're adding one more to this crazy bunch."