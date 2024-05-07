Cara Delevingne Insists She's Sober After Speculation She Was High In Met Gala Interview

Getty

The model clapped back, after one viewer said she appeared "coked up" in a video interview from the red carpet.

Cara Delevingne has hit back at social media users who accused her of being high on the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala.

E! shared a clip of their Live From E! interview with Cara at the event on Monday night, where she was joined by both Ed Sheeran and designer Stella McCartney after starting the interview solo.

A number of the comments addressed her behavior, including one remark liked by more than 760 people reading, "They're saving her from ruining the interview because she's so coked up they had to intervene😂."

Just a couple hours later, the 31-year-old model jumped into the comments herself and responded directly to the remark above.

"Been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support. 👏," the model said, with over 600 people liking her response.

Delevingne has been open with her past, revealing that she entered rehab after paparazzi photos of her and reports about her behavior started painting a concerning picture of the model in 2022. Speaking with Vogue in 2023 she opened up about her turbulent year and her ongoing battle with addiction.

She admitted she spiraled out of control in 2022 ahead of her 30th birthday. She explained that when concerning photos were snapped of her, she had just returned from a three-week stint in Ibiza, followed by a trip to Burning Man.

"That's when the pictures were taken. I was like, 'Wow, okay, this is bad.' At that point, there were a lot of people who were really worried, understandably so," she recalled in a video for Vogue. "I wasn't really worried though. That is the nature of the disease, that is what addiction is."

"I was not okay," she also told the publication. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, 'Okay, I don't look well.' You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."

At the time, Delevingne said she was devoted to a long-term healing process, entering a 12-step program and weekly therapy sessions.