Kyle Richards Reacts 'Biggest Ego' Shade, Says This Costar Brought the Least to the Show

Bravo

Kyle had no problem dishing on costars past and present on WWHL.

Throw shade at Kyle Richards, expect to get a little in return!

She then offered up some own about a pair of show alums, when asked to name which former Housewives brought the "least" to the franchise.

First, she addressed Garcelle, who took aim at Kyle on a previous episode of WWHL, saying she was the least welcoming to her and also seemed to have the biggest ego of the bunch.

"I was really surprised. My husband and I were watching and he said, 'Why is she talking like that?'" recalled Kyle. "I said, 'I have no idea.' If she felt like that, I wish she would say it to my face instead of saying it on Watch What Happens Live."

When asked if she reached out to Garcelle after watching the episode, she said "Hell no," saying they'll just have to "address this at the reunion."

As far as being the "least welcoming," Richards claimed she invited Garcelle to "every single thing I threw" throughout the season, but was only invited to one event by Beauvais in return. Regarding the "ego" comment, Kyle chalked it up to Beauvais thinking she "better have something with someone" to stay on the show.

She was also asked about Dorit taking credit for "saving" Kyle's fashion show at New York Fashion Week. Saying she was "really mad" and "upset" about Dorit's comments, she then threw a little shade at Kemsley, saying she had a fashion show "at a warehouse in L.A. ... mine was at New York Fashion Week."

In the online after-show, a fan also asked Richards who she thought "brought the least to the show" over its 10 seasons on the air.

"That would be Season 4, Carlton," she said, referring to Carlton Gebbia. "That's the season I like to pretend never happened. That's the season we just pretend didn't happen."

Andy said throwing Carlton and Joyce Giraud into the mix was a teachable moment for them as well behind the scenes.

"I think Carlton and Joyce would have been great on their own but they didn't have existing connections to the group really and I think that was part of the reason we realized it was a great time to bring Lisa Rinna in," he explained. "Not only was she such a great character but she was already connected to all of you."

"Everything [Carlton] did was so frickin' freaky," added Kyle. "I'm still convinced she put a spell on me because bees always torture me!"