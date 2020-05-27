Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Christian Schauf

Instagram

It's official -- Meghan King has a new man in her life.

On Wednesday, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 35, confirmed on Instagram that she is in a relationship with Christian Schauf, a 39-year-old businessman based out of Park City, Utah.

While referencing the news of her romance coming out in this week's issue of PEOPLE, King posted a sweet photo with her new beau and shared her excitement about her "next chapter."

"I guess if it's in @people, it must be true... 😉" she captioned the photo that featured her and Schauf smiling as they posed in red flannels shirts. "I'll just say this: I'm happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter 😊"

"Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us," King shared with PEOPLE, who reported that the couple has been dating since March.

A source told the publication that the relationship is "going very well so far," while another insider said the pair had "instant chemistry" and have "a lot in common."

"She just got out of a long relationship and has a lot on her plate," the insider added. "This has been a great break from that stress for her. It's nice to see her so happy and wish someone who appreciates her the way she should be."

King's romance is said to be the first she's had since her split from her ex, Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares 1-year-old twin boys, Hart and Hayes, and 3-year-old daughter, Aspen.

