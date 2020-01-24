Meghan King Edmonds has no problem speaking out about the end of her marriage to Jim Edmonds, making new allegations against her ex in an interview with Heather McDonald.

Appearing on Thursday's new episode of Juicy Scoop, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star explained how she found out Jim wanted a divorce, described feeling "scared" after confronting him and their nanny about their relationship and revealed a lot of men have been sliding into her DMs to ask her out on a date.

"It all happened very quickly," Edmonds said of Jim filing for divorce. Claiming she didn't know it happened until she read about it online, the reality star detailed some of the alleged drama that went down beforehand.

"There was like a contentious argument that morning with the nanny who I suspected Jim of having an inappropriate relationship with," said Meghan.

"She left, I got scared of Jim," she went on to claim, "that he was going to get physical with me. He was very upset. I called the police, the police came and at that point, he literally packed up a bag and left."

According to Meghan, he made sure to take the hard drive out of the computer and, "to make sure I had no access to his money." She also alleges he "rummaged" through her purse while she was in another room to take her credit card. Jim absconded with the anniversary presents -- a pair of Chanel boots and a pair of jeans -- he had literally given her the day before, she further alleged. "That's the level that we're working with," she added.

Speaking with McDonald, Edmonds reiterated her claim that Jim's contact with their children has been minimal since the split. "He took Hart to treatment a couple days," she said, referring to their son who was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage in 2019. "He's in Cabo, he's on vacation with his girlfriend. He's having a new love, I guess. It's time consuming," she said.

Since almost every detail about their split has been made public thanks to interviews and statements each of them have released over the past few months, Meghan said she's been inundated with DMs from men who are interested in dating her.

"All of a sudden people are like, okay she can date now," she told McDonald. "I've gotten a lot of DMS. Which I love because I love that Lizzo song. I feel like Lizzo now," she added, referring to "Truth Hurts." She then read one of the messages calling her ex "a total loser," which ended in an invitation for dinner and drinks.

A rep for Jim told PEOPLE the retired baseball player has "no desire to roll in the mud with anyone" following her interview. The lengthy statement also called the podcast "a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage" which Meghan used "as an opportunity to get attention for herself."

"I think you’d be pretty hard-pressed to find someone who improved their divorce situation by going on a podcast," added his publicist.