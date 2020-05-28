Lady Gaga Fan Account Hilariously Pranks FedEx -- You Have to Read Company's Response

Instagram

Sorry, FedEx. Lady Gaga fans were just Born This Way.

On Wednesday, a Lady Gaga fan account @ChromaticaGov pulled a prank on FedEx by claiming that the singer had "almost hit" them with one of their delivery trucks.

The Twitter thread began when the fan account reshared a photo, above, that Gaga had posted earlier in the day of her delivering "Chromatica" albums to retailers. Alongside the pic the account wrote, "@FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you."

"I wrote her plates down just in time," they continued, "it read 'PSSYWGN' please do something immediately." ("PSSYWGN" refers to a truck called the "P---y Wagon," which Gaga and Beyonce drive in the "Telephone" music video. The truck itself was inspired by the same vehicle in Quentin Tarantino's film "Kill Bill.")

In response to the fan account's tweet, a member from FedExHelp replied, "Hello, this is Lisa. I'm sorry to hear of this incident. Please DM as much information as possible. Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station."

When a fan joined in on the fun, writing, "This same woman threw a package at my head and called me the f word!," another FedExHelp associate offered their assistance.

"Hello, this is Sara. I truly apologize for the trouble," they tweeted. "Please DM your name, address, city, state, zip code, tracking number or the truck number, license plate, date/time of occurrence, phone number, and email address. I will be happy to research."

The Twitter thread soon went viral as Little Monsters kept the ruse going by chiming in with more Gaga-themed jokes.

"Dear Lisa, a similar incident has happend [sic] to me as well," a fan tweeted alongside a photo of Gaga holding a knife. "She was very disrespectful and when I tried to talk to her she threatened to stab me with a knife. I'm still traumatised from that experience."

"Gurl she's the president of chromatica she's above the law," another user wrote.

"Yes it's true!!!" added another. "@FedEx @FedExHelp she destroyed my car and rushed to my door throwing CDs on my neighbors she shouted 'Stream Rain On Me'"

"@FedExHelp she ran me over and broke my leg and kept driving," a person tweeted. "please do something or i will stop using fed ex!!!!"

It's unclear whether or not FedEx knew what was going on, but it was entertaining nonetheless.

TooFab has reached out to FedEx for comment.