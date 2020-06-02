Mom Slams Nickelodeon Over 'Scary' George Floyd PSA, Gets Dragged on Twitter

"Let's be real Karen. You are not upset that #Nickelodeon scared your kid... you are upset your kid is now asking questions you are not equipped or comfortable answering."

Nickelodeon aired an 8 minute and 46 second PSA in the wake of George Floyd's death on Monday -- and not everyone was happy about it.

The children's network went off the air to broadcast the ad, which ran for the exact length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck on May 25 before he was pronounced dead.

The screen went black, intermittently displaying his -- and others' who have died in police custody -- last words "I can't breathe"; while a man's steady purposeful breathing provides the soundtrack.

Nickelodeon was widely praised online for taking a stance and showing solidarity with the protesters; but some felt it was not appropriate considering the network's young target audience.

One mother posted an angry clip of the ad, while her child can be heard whimpering in the background.

"Ok, I’m PISSED! Why is this shit just popping up on Nickelodeon while my kid is watching a show?!!!! My 8 year old is scared to death!!! F*CK YOU MEDIA!!! F*CK YOU!!! U are DONE!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #QArmy #QAnon #WWG1WGA"

The woman, who is an ardent Trump supporter, as well as a believer in the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory against him, came under immediate and heavy fire on Twitter.

Many did not feel much sympathy that her child was scared at words on a TV screen, when compared to the fear black mothers feel every day that their children could be shot dead in the streets.

"Let's be real Karen. You are not upset that scared your kid (far scarier shit on tv) you are upset your kid is now asking questions you are not equipped or comfortable answering," one wrote.

"It should scare your children," another wrote. "If they learn of injustice from a cable network instead of their parents then that's on the parents."

A third reminded those complaining that a children's network was an inappropriate platform that Tamir Rice was just 12 years old and holding a toy gun when he was shot dead by police.

The View host Sunny Hostin thanked Nickelodeon for the PSA, summarizing: "parents that are saying this scared your kids? I’m scared for my kids when they leave our home everyday because of the color of their skin."

