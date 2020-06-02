Mom Slams Nickelodeon Over 'Scary' George Floyd PSA, Gets Dragged on Twitter

Twitter

Nickelodeon aired an 8 minute and 46 second PSA in the wake of George Floyd's death on Monday -- and not everyone was happy about it.

The children's network went off the air to broadcast the ad, which ran for the exact length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck on May 25 before he was pronounced dead.

The screen went black, intermittently displaying his -- and others' who have died in police custody -- last words "I can't breathe"; while a man's steady purposeful breathing provides the soundtrack.

Ok, I’m PISSED! Why is this shit just popping up on Nickelodeon while my kid is watching a show?!!!! My 8 year old is scared to death!!! F*CK YOU MEDIA!!! F*CK YOU!!! U are DONE! #QArmy #QAnon #WWG1WGA pic.twitter.com/s63roJOK8g — QaTanya (@geigtm) June 1, 2020 @geigtm

Nickelodeon was widely praised online for taking a stance and showing solidarity with the protesters; but some felt it was not appropriate considering the network's young target audience.

One mother posted an angry clip of the ad, while her child can be heard whimpering in the background.

"Ok, I’m PISSED! Why is this shit just popping up on Nickelodeon while my kid is watching a show?!!!! My 8 year old is scared to death!!! F*CK YOU MEDIA!!! F*CK YOU!!! U are DONE!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #QArmy #QAnon #WWG1WGA"

The woman, who is an ardent Trump supporter, as well as a believer in the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory against him, came under immediate and heavy fire on Twitter.

Many did not feel much sympathy that her child was scared at words on a TV screen, when compared to the fear black mothers feel every day that their children could be shot dead in the streets.

Wow. pic.twitter.com/xZEmHUhVHc — Upmind! (@Upmind_) June 2, 2020 @Upmind_

"Let's be real Karen. You are not upset that #Nickelodeon scared your kid (far scarier shit on tv) you are upset your kid is now asking questions you are not equipped or comfortable answering," one wrote.

"It should scare your children," another wrote. "If they learn of injustice from a cable network instead of their parents then that's on the parents."

A third reminded those complaining that a children's network was an inappropriate platform that Tamir Rice was just 12 years old and holding a toy gun when he was shot dead by police.

The View host Sunny Hostin thanked Nickelodeon for the PSA, summarizing: "parents that are saying this scared your kids? I’m scared for my kids when they leave our home everyday because of the color of their skin."

Let's be real Karen. You are not upset that #Nickelodeon scared your kid (far scarier shit on tv) you are upset your kid is now asking questions you are not equipped or comfortable answering. Imagine for a second the hard conversations black mothers have with their children. — Zac #BlackOutTuesday (@zaceubank) June 2, 2020 @zaceubank

I really don’t give a fuck about white children being afraid of Nickelodeon’s “I Can Breath” commercial. Black kids are being told they could get MURDERED for just being Black. Stop being a little bitch and tell Tommy why he’s watching it in the first place. — Kenberly (@CreativelyLilly) June 2, 2020 @CreativelyLilly

To the folks like the person in the below screenshot, angry that Nickelodeon aired a powerful 8 minute and 46 second statement because it was “inappropriate” for children:



Tamir Rice was 12 years old when he was gunned down by the police while holding a toy gun. pic.twitter.com/0Z5ciUVMef — Boozy Badger (@BoozyBadger) June 2, 2020 @BoozyBadger

Imagine the privilege of your child being scared of some words on a Nickelodeon screen as opposed to black children being afraid of getting murdered for nothing daily. — supreme luci (@supremeluci) June 2, 2020 @supremeluci

People griping at Nickelodeon for the "I Can't Breathe" spot. Claiming that it's "not the right platform" & that it is scaring their children



It should scare your children.



If they learn of injustice from a cable network instead of their parents then that's on the parents. — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) June 2, 2020 @OriginalPSP

aw are you SO offended that your children are upset seeing nickelodeon’s “i cant breathe” commercial? im so sorry you couldnt shape a racist, ignorant and privileged mind the way YOU wanted to. i pray for your children. — lo (@lauren_furno) June 2, 2020 @lauren_furno

YES NICKELODEON GET THESE KARENS PRESSED AS U FUCKING SHOULD 🧡🧡🧡pic.twitter.com/BoSEAEhDsU — Joshua Bautista 🤠 (@joshb3600) June 2, 2020 @joshb3600

Thank you @Nickelodeon. And parents that are saying this scared your kids? I’m scared for my kids when they leave our home everyday because of the color of their skin. #teachablemoment https://t.co/EvDroAqjAs — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) June 2, 2020 @sunny