Bride Tries to Cancel Wedding Photographer Over BLM Post, Backfires Spectacularly

Facebook/Twitter

"Thank you for your donation to Black Lives Matter."

A bride-to-be who tried to cancel her wedding photographer over her support for Black Lives Matter inadvertently ended up donating to the cause instead.

Cincinnati-based photographer Shakira Rochelle's brief text exchange with the unnamed woman was posted on Facebook on Tuesday — and her epic comeback quickly went viral.

"Hi Shakira. I’m sorry to say that we are requesting a refund on the deposit for our wedding," the bride texted her.

"We have done a lot of talking and we cannot bring ourselves to support anyone who is so outspoken on matters that simply do not concern them as well as someone that does not believe that ALL lives matter."

"We would be truly embarrassed to have you at our event and feel that you aren't stable enough to complete the job we need from you."

"Please let me know when and how we can expect our refund and we are requesting to be relieved from our contract. Thanks"

Shakira only shared a grab of the bride's text, with the caption "Just a friendly reminder Shakira Rochelle Photography supports the black lives matter movement endlessly"; but a friend of the photographer shared the full, hilariously brutal exchange.

"I am sorry to hear that," Shakira replied to the bride. "Unfortunately the contract you signed states that your deposit is non refundable. I will email you a cancellation agreement shortly that will require your signature to forfeit your date."

"I wish you a lifetime of growth and I would like to thank you for your donation to Black Lives Matter."

The scorned bride even threatened to sue, texting back: "You will be hearing from our attorney."

By Wednesday morning the post was being shared across Facebook and Twitter, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes, with the vast majority praising the photographer's stance.

Being the internet of course, there was the occasional one who claimed they would have beat the shit / murdered Shakira for keeping their deposit, but they were quickly shut down:

Facebook

On Wednesday Shakira herself also shut down a rumor that she had only come forward with the story as a business tactic to make a profit on the BLM movement.

"I was hoping to lay low until this frenzy blew over but today I woke up to something that hurt my soul," she wrote, warning there was a photoshopped screenshot circulating.

"This is the most incredibly absurd thing I have ever heard. The original post started out private until a friend asked if she could share it. I never had the intentions or the desire to go viral for this or anything else."

She said she was already booked up until winter and had no need or even availability for new business.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

"I considered deleting the original post but it is viral on multiple platforms from other people and deleting it would go against everything I stand for," she wrote.

"I have always stood up for human rights and will continue to do so. I have marched with my loved ones as well as alone. My intentions are pure."

"Please know that what you saw from me was the complete story," she added. "The internet can be a wonderful and very ugly tool but please don’t believe everything you see on there."