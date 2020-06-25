TikTok Star Dies of Suspected Suicide at Age 16, Social Media Mourns

Instagram

Siya Kakkar had more than 1.1 million followers on the social media platform.

A 16-year-old TikTok star is reported to have tragically died in India on Thursday.

Siya Kakkar, who was known for her dance videos by more than 1.1 million followers, took her own life in New Delhi, according to her manager, Arjun Sarin. Police said the investigation is still open, according to the Daily Mail.

"I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal," Sarin said in a statement. "This must be due to something personal -- work wise she was doing well."

"Siya was a bright talent."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He also shared a picture of her on Instagram, writing, "No more words. You will always be the best artist. Rest in peace."

Photographer Viral Bhayan said he had spoken about Siya with Sarin the night before as well.

"Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way," he posted on Instagram alongside pictures of Siya. "You go through her videos and you can see she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path."

"If you are feeling depressed please do not do this."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Along with her large fan base on TikTok, Siya also had 136,000 followers on Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, Siya shared her last dance video on TikTok where she appeared in good spirits dancing and lip syncing to a song on the rooftop of a building.

Fans took to social media to show their love for Siya as one wrote, "Rip Siya❤️ You were my fav. and you'll be missed," as another posted, "Miss u sooo much 😭❤️ and love u."

The Times of India says an investigation into the circumstances of her death has been opened.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.