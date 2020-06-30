Gina Carano Calls Out Instagram for Pulling Nude Photo: 'Thanks Karen'

Getty

The "Mandalorian" star has a bone to pick with Instagram.

Gina Carano isn't one you really want to tick off, but Instagram did just that when the social media platform pulled down a topless photo she shared earlier this week.

The MMA fighter/"Mandalorian" star posted a nude photo to her page on Monday showing a woman -- presumably Carano herself -- in silhouette against some curtains. She captioned the picture with a Prince quote, writing, "I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can't even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything."

Apparently, the silhouette wasn't dark enough for Instagram, which removed it from her page.

"So that's what it's like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram," Carano later tweeted. "There's much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thanks Karen."

She followed that tweet up with this:

I’m going to start an all nude protest and be the only one fully clothed because I’m far too shy for that. 🤣Jk jk (but feel free to take the idea) pic.twitter.com/bknbWMYovq — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020 @ginacarano

MMA legend Renzo Gracie was one of the people who allegedly took issue with Carano's post, as he reportedly commented, "Put some clothes on."

"You don't need it," he added. "You are among the most beautiful women I've ever seen. That makes you unique. There's no need for sex pics. You are the most beautiful woman that walk around. Simple as that."

While Instagram wasn't immediately available for comment, it has a policy of removing nude photos from its platform.

"We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don't allow nudity on Instagram," their guidelines state. "This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too."

While her original post no longer exists, she got around the guidelines by posting an artistic photo showing a tree-like woman in a similar pose. She also shared a digital artist's rendering of her photo to her Stories.