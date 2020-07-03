Denise Richards Addresses Brandi Glanville Rumors After Kissing Photo Emerges

Twitter

The "Wild Things" star is also asked whether she now regrets being on RHOBH.

Brandi Glanville has been teasing her alleged hookup with Denise Richards on social media all season long -- and now, Richards is telling "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans to simply stay tuned.

ICYMI, the Denise-Brandi gossip began circulating in January, when The Daily Mail reported that the two had been seeing each other from early 2019 until the middle of the year. The report claimed Denise told Brandi she and husband Aaron Phypers were in an "open marriage," but that apparently wasn't the case and Aaron was "hurt" by the news of the relationship.

While Richards' rep immediately denied the story, Glanville kept fanning the flames on social media as new episodes have aired. Most recently, she shared a photo showing the two kissing (above).

In a preview clip from Denise's upcoming appearance on "The Talk" next week, Eve noted the actress had become "a bit of a target" recently -- before bringing up Brandi's "wild claims" about them hooking up.

"I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that's been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten," replied Denise. "I'm like, well, whatever. We'll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is."

When asked why she believes Brandi has been so vocal with her claims, Richards said she couldn't "speak for anyone else." She was then asked whether she regrets doing "RHOBH" in the first place because of the Glanville situation.

"No, actually. My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them," she explained. "We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it that we get to go on fancy dinners and wonderful trips, we're so lucky to be able to do that. A lot of the viewers live vicariously through us. I think that's why women love watching the show."

"I don't regret it. People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does, it is what it is," she continued. "Like I said, I've had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family. This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me."