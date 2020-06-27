Brandi Glanville Teases RHOBH Return Amid Denise Drama: 'S--t Went Sideways'

Instagram

Brandi Glanville had all the tea to spill ahead of her highly anticipated return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Appearing on The Rumour Mill podcast this week, the outspoken TV personality and author dished on the drama that went down between the costars, including the rumored hookup between her and Denise Richards.

And as the Bravo reality show will be coming off its mid-season hiatus soon, Brandi said she is anxious to see how her scenes will play out.

"It's gonna take a left real quick," she told the hosts. "I'm honestly nervous just because you never know what they're gonna show and I did say a couple really stupid things. I'm not in any hurry to see that part."

"But I always say stupid s--t," she quipped, adding, "It's why I get sued all the time."

"I have so many cease and desists, I joke I can make a coffee table book out of all of them," she continued. "We're on TV, we said we're going share everything and now you're going to try and shut me up? Don't do a reality show."

The former model touched on the rumors that she hooked up with Richards, but had to be careful as she received a cease and desist letter regarding the allegations.

"I'm not gagged. It's a cease and desist, it doesn't mean I have to follow it," she explained. "But after being sued by another Housewife, I'm just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk. I'm not gonna talk about it if she's gonna sue me. It is what it is."

Gossip of Glanville and Richards being more than just friends began circulating in January when DailyMail reported the two had been seeing each other for a few months in 2019.

And in the mid-season trailer for "RHOBH," Glanville is filmed saying, "Denise and [husband Aaron Phypers] have this whole open thing. I f--ked her, woke up the next morning, she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me.'"

Richards has previously denied reports of the hookup.

As to whether Glanville would make amends with Richards and renew their friendship, Glanville said she wanted to check out what goes down on the rest of the season before making any plans.

"I have no idea," she said on The Rumour Mill. "I need to see what she's been saying about me on the show. I don't know what she said, I've heard it's pretty bad. I will let you know after I see what she's been saying.

"I thought she was a cool girl, I wanted to be her friend, we became friends and s--t went sideways."

In regards to the rumor that Glanville told the other "RHOBH" cast mates Richards was trash talking them, Glanville said she could not comment.

"Just so you know, they had their own issues with Denise way before I did anything that I did. That's all I can say."

However, Glanville had good news to report in regards to her appearing on the reunion show, saying, "They did ask, as far as I know, yes."

And she hopes it will be filmed in a studio if quarantine restrictions are eased in time.

"The virtual ones, it's hard to watch. They have a lot of episodes left, so hopefully this will all be over by the time that rolls around."

The talk then turned to Glanville's relationships with the other Housewives, beginning with Kyle Richards and her sister, Kim Richards.

"[Kyle's] reached out to me and we've become friends," she began. "We've had our hard times, but at the the end of the day, I communicate between them when things aren't good. They're good right now, but when they weren't I was able to be that middle person to help them communicate with each other."

She also said she has no ill will towards Lisa Vanderpump, but wasn't sure if Vanderpump had anything to do with her being fired from "RHOBH."

"I was fighting with her, I was fighting with Kyle, I didn't have any friends left. Why would they bring you back?" she explained.

"I needed a break. I was a little depressed. I had been through a lot on the show, I was drinking too much, it wasn't fun anymore," she continued about being let go. "I was getting mad at the producers -- the day I got fired, the day I found out, I slept okay. I was happy."

Although Glanville said she had no issues with newcomers Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, she did have a few choice words for Dorit Kemsley.

"It's like, she's pretty -- good, great," Glanville began. "She doesn't know me and some of the stuff she said to me without knowing me, I was like, honey, go find a new accent. Leave me alone. That's all it is, she's just pretty."

And Camille Grammer couldn't escape Glanville's wrath, either, after Grammer attacked her on social media recently.

"She became friends with Lisa Vanderpump and started coming after me on Twitter," Glanville explained. "She just lost her mind. Where is this coming from? You're being an a--hole for the sake of being an a--hole."

"We were always friendly. I don't think she makes a lot of sense in most of the things she does. Like, at the reunion attacking everyone. Even me, and I wasn't even there!"

Tune in to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" when it returns on Wednesday, July 8 to find out what goes down between Glanville and the rest of the ladies of Beverly Hills.

