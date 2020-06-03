Brandi Glanville Claims Denise Richards Said Husband 'Can Never Know' About Alleged Hookup

Bravo

Brandi exposes the alleged affair in a new mid-season trailer for RHOBH.

Denise Richards has already been in the middle of some major confrontations this season on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but that's nothing compared to what's to come!

Bravo premiered a new mid-season trailer after Wednesday's new episode of the reality show -- and it's juicy!

While it starts with footage of lavish parties, trips to Rome and Garcelle Beauvais saying they're dropping "everything negative," Brandi Glanville pops up to change everything.

"Denise and [husband Aaron Phyphers] have this whole open thing," she claims. "I f--ked her, woke up the next morning, she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me.'"

Richards has previously denied reports they ever hooked up.

The rest of the trailer is filled with out-of-context shots of an angry Denise, exclaiming, "What the f--k? That is not true" and "Please do not air this, it's very bad."

"Bravo has a choice, if they ever want me to be on the show, they need to cut that," she adds.

Dorit Kemsley is seen saying she believes Denise, before Richards appears to go MIA on the cast.

The Denise-Brandi gossip began circulating in January, when The Daily Mail reported that the two had been seeing each other from early 2019 until the middle of the year.

The report claimed Denise told Brandi she and husband Aaron Phypers were in an "open marriage," but that apparently wasn't the case and Aaron was "hurt" by the news of the relationship.

According to the publication, after Denise was confronted about the "affair" during a cast trip to Rome, she "basically walked away" from the show. Her rep, however, said the report was false.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

