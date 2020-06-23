Denise Richards Responds After Eileen Davidson Comments on 'Weird' Behavior Around RHOBH Stars

Getty

The "Wild Things" star takes to Twitter to clarify a few things.

Eileen Davidson may not be a full-time "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star anymore, but that's not stopping her from causing a little social media drama with Denise Richards.

In a recent interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Davidson was asked whether she noticed any friction between Denise and the other cast members when she reunited with them for a movie premiere.

"Yes, because a few of the Housewives came to my husband's premiere of his movie 'Seven Days to Vegas,'" she explained. "I did have conversations with the girls back in September and I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen. I've been so programmed that there's going to be a fight, it's so funny."

"I'm sitting there after the movie and I'm just waiting and nothing happened, but it did feel a little weird," she continued. "I asked Denise, 'Are you okay?' because it just felt weird, she was like, 'Yeah, I'm fine.' Something was going on."

Davidson added that she also attended a party at Kyle Richards' home and drove over with Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna -- who said "something was going on with some BBQ that Denise had had and they thought they were being hypocrites, I guess."

That, of course, has been quite the overpowering storyline this season, as Denise expressed frustration with the other women talking about sex within earshot of her kids at a pizza party she threw at her home. The other women found Richards hypocritical because she talks about sex all the time -- but Denise has maintained she has no problem with TMI talk, just not around the children.

After catching wind of Eileen's interview, Denise was compelled to respond to it on Twitter.

"Since you publicly spoke about this," Richards began, using a tears of joy emoji. "@eileen_davidson when you asked me if I was ok at your husband's premiere I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days. I was so sick & in so much pain but we still wanted to be there & I hadn’t told any of other women about it."

When a fan account saying they didn't think "Eileen was speaking negatively of you Denise," Richards added, "I never said she was."

On both the show and social media, Richards revealed she underwent surgery for four hernias at the time.

During the full interview with The Daily Dish, Davidson also reacted to Brandi Glanville's claim she and Denise hooked up. While it has yet to happen on the show, the rumors will likely take over the back half of the season once the series returns from a small break.

"I didn't hear about it for a while, I just didn't ... and when I did I was like, okay, that's interesting," said Eileen. "I think Denise and I are quite different in that respect, anyway. But I don't really know what happened, if it happened, if Denise is denying it now or whatever."

"I honestly feel for her, because even though you sign on for this it's not easy and I'm not sure if she was prepared for all this," added Eileen. "I don't know, I feel for her ... but on the other hand, if it happened, you had to know it would come out, I would think."