Kylie and Kendall Jenner Respond to Accusations of Not Paying Factory Workers

Reports claimed the company that owned Kendall + Kylie failed to pay garment suppliers in Bangladesh.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have responded to claims that their fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie, has failed to pay factory workers.

On Thursday, the reality star sisters released a statement on their brand's joint Instagram account, claiming their label currently has no ties with a company accused of not paying its employees.

"We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumor that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

Reports from the website ReMake surfaced in June that the fashion conglomerate Global Brands Group did not pay garment suppliers for orders produced in February and March. GBG had listed the Jenners' brand on their website up til June 23, but the sisters denied being a part of the entity.

"This is untrue," the statement continued. "The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc., not GBG. The brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past in a sales and business development capacity only."

"We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in factories who produce our products."

The statement concluded, "We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods."

After the Instagram Diet Prada resurfaced the claims in a since-deleted post, a rep for Kendall + Kylie also told Teen Vogue, "The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by Canada Inc. The brand does not produce in Bangladesh. So [these allegations are] not accurate."

On June 24, per ReMake, the Kendall + Kylie logo was removed from the GBG website following a statement by the company.

"CAA-GBG is the Brand Management Division of Global Brands Group (GBG) and does not design or manufacture any product for Kendall + Kylie."

